John Deere offers integrated approach in newest equipment

BONDURANT, Iowa – For farms that need bigger, better and faster operations, John Deere has released their Model Year (MY) 2022 equipment series to meet those needs.

Five products were recently introduced at an ag media event at the Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG) test farm near Bondurant, Iowa (about 15 miles northeast of Des Moines).

The products included the John Deere 9 Series tractors; John Deere 8 Series tractors; John Deere 400 Series and 600 Series sprayers; Hagie sprayers; and John Deere planters.

John Deere specialists explained that these huge pieces of equipment are set up for easy connectivity from the operator to advisors that may be located miles away. The cabs in the tractors and the sprayers are very similar, so the operator can feel as comfortable driving one as the other.

The MY22 John Deere planter is paired with an 8RX tractor as an “evolutionary planting solution.”

“What I really want you to know is that now we are integrated – the new cabs and all. It really makes it easy for operators that have a full Deere fleet in their operation,” said Kaylene Ballesteros, product marketing manager for See & Spray Technology.

“An operator can get into a John Deere Hagie sprayer, get into a combine, get into a tractor and really feel like they are in the same cab,” she continued. “That makes it a lot easier user-experience, and from a training perspective – improves and speeds up the learning curve.”

JDLink connectivity, integrated StarFire 6000 GPS receiver, Generation 4 Command Center display are factory installed in all of the equipment that was introduced. AutoTrac is installed in the tractors and sprayers.