July WASDE focuses on wheat with durum a ‘shocker’

A “tremendous amount” of uncertainty exists about what the U.S. production and consumption will be for the upcoming crop, according to Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist.

The first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) of the year came out in May, so July is the third USDA forecast for the crop currently in the ground and the first report to give an average trade estimate of wheat by class (hard red winter wheat, soft red winter wheat, white wheat, other spring wheat and durum).

“Up until this point, USDA has been estimating wheat in a larger sense (all-wheat), but in the July WASDE, we start breaking it down specifically by class by state,” Olson said. “This is also the first estimate of wheat production numbers – the amount of bushels of wheat that are going to be produced.”

In the July WASDE, trade estimates for all-wheat production came in at 1.835 billion bushels (BB), while the USDA numbers for July were lower at 1.746 BB.

Ending stocks for all-wheat are showing they will be tighter.

The average trade estimate in all-wheat ending stocks was 729 million bushels (MB), while the USDA numbers for July came in at 665 MB.

Will those tight numbers lead to higher prices?

“When we start breaking it down by (wheat) class, we see differentials, and differentials in production are playing out right now in the relative prices we see for the different wheat classes,” he said.

Olson has been getting calls this month over how high spring wheat prices could go.