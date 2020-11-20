As a seventh-grader in the rural south-central North Dakota town of Wishek, Cole Ketterling had a lot of his friends joining FFA, as well as some of the older students that he thought were “cool.”
“I saw they were getting to try new things and compete in ag-related events that I wanted to do. I never thought it would lead to as extensive an involvement as it turned into, but I’m glad it did. I’ve really thrived with what FFA had to offer,” he said.
Thrived he has, so much so that Ketterling was named the 2020 American Star Famer by the National FFA Organization during their virtually-held National FFA Convention on Oct. 28 – FFA’s highest honor.
“It was such an honor to just be named as a finalist with a lot of other deserving individuals,” he said. “To win it was the best way to end my membership in the FFA, which has been a very important part of my life. The organization has done a lot for me.”
The American Star award recognizes “FFA members who rise to the top,” the organization’s website explains. Ketterling was chosen for the award based on his crop and beef cattle oriented supervised agricultural experience (SAE), his scholastic performance, volunteering, leadership and more.
Currently living in Wishek, Ketterling grows soybeans, spring wheat, sunflowers, and corn on ration. He started a cow herd that he grazes on rented pasture – about 60 cow/calf pairs. He weans calves in the fall and feeds them in his family’s feedlot operation.
“It’s really grown over the years. I’m happy with how far it’s come,” he said.
Ketterling’s beef cattle SAE got its start when he was just a kid backgrounding his father’s cows to make them ready for placement in a packed feedlot. From there, he bought his own cows and began renting land for raising cattle and crops. He says he started with 39 acres and currently farms on around 1,000 acres in 2020.
He recently graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in ag economics, and he has started working as an ag loan officer in Wishek. He says the path to his current employment off the farm can be traced back to his early days in FFA.
“It goes back to when I was first introduced to financial statements, balance sheets and income statements. When I was an eighth-grader in FFA I competed in farm business management and career development events, and as I grew my SAE I had to learn to develop my own financial statements for my own operation – calculating break-evens and looking at my own cash flow statements. It all prepared me and built that foundation. FFA was that foundation for me” Ketterling explained.
Ketterling was influenced by many during his eight years with FFA, including his older brother and sister, as well as his ag teachers/advisors in Wishek, Rocky Brown and Kristi Tonnessen.
“They were there to really push me to excel at whatever I was doing in FFA,” he said.
Brown said Ketterling’s recognition from the National FFA Organization is a “lifetime award” for both the town and FFA chapter in Wishek.
“Cole winning this award started 1-2 generations ago and is an entire family award. He is a very hard working kid and he learned that from his parents, grandparents and his siblings. Saying I’m ‘proud’ doesn’t even do it justice in how I feel about his accomplishment,” Brown said.
Tonnessen echoed the same sentiment.
“Cole had such a head for business much earlier than most. His drive to grow and expand his SAE through agricultural education was contagious. As his teacher, I admired his professionalism and well-rounded knowledge of the agriculture industry and used him as an example for younger kids,” she said.
“Earning the American Star Famer recognition is the absolute pinnacle of his FFA career,” Tonnessen continued. “Aside from his lengthy list of FFA accomplishments at the local, state, and national level, Cole is the most humble student I have ever taught. His parents, Kermit and Dynette, raised him to be kind and genuine, to work hard for his dreams, and to always respectfully stand up for his beliefs.
“North Dakota should be proud of the agriculturist we have representing our great state,” she added.
For FFA members working on their SAEs, Ketterling said his best advice is to try new things and accept failures as they come along.
“Don’t be afraid to fail. Try something. If it doesn’t work, you’re young; you can walk away and try something different," he concluded.