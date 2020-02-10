BISMARCK, N.D. – Always one of the most anticipated features of the local trade show, the Living Ag Classroom returns to the KFYR Radio Agri International for another year of education.
The Living Ag Classroom is designed to educate elementary school-aged children on the diversity of agriculture in the state of North Dakota, and its role in feeding the nation and the rest of the world.
Karla Meikle, NDSU 4-H Youth and Development Extension agent for Morton County, returns for her fourth consecutive year of organizing the classroom for the show.
Meikle partners with many agricultural organizations and commodity groups in the state to put together many displays and activities.
“It’s a huge event,” said Jeff Groseclose, Agri International sales manager. “We have over 2,000 area 4th graders from surrounding communities coming in. Because of our central location, we get kids from a lot of the rural schools in a 125-mile radius that make the trip.”
The Living Ag Classroom is a walk-through educational seminar.
“It’s great because there are a lot of kids, especially in the Bismarck area, that don’t know where their food comes from, so it’s a neat experience for them,” Groseclose said. “I’m sure a lot of them view it as a field trip and a way to get out of school, but I bet it’s an eye-opener for a lot of them, as well.”
Each booth, run by different commodity groups or organizations, highlights a different area of agriculture.
The North Dakota State University Extension booth discusses careers in agriculture with the students.
Hands-on activities at the wheat booth allow students to do things such as grind flour, touch wheat, and talk about pasta. When at the edible beans group station, the students get to learn about a full production year by playing a game.
The Living Ag Classroom has continued to grow in popularity as its importance is seen throughout the agriculture community. With the number of family farms declining, and the average producer age continuing to go higher, it is becoming ever more important that children are being educated about the industry.
“Without Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, it would be tough to put on a project like this,” Groseclose said. “They’ve been a great sponsor of the event.”
Along with the educational experience for the students, the teachers in the past who have brought students to the Living Ag Classroom received a three-ring binder full of lesson plans they can incorporate with the information they receive at the seminar.
The Living Ag Classroom will open at 9 a.m. on both days of the event on Feb. 11-12 at the Bismarck Civic Center Exhibit Hall.
“A bus comes in and drops the kids off, then another comes by and picks them up. That continues for two full days. It’s really a neat part of the KFYR Agri International,” Groseclose concluded.
Along with the rest of the KFYR Radio Agri International, the Living Ag Classroom offers free admission and is open to the general public.