BISMARCK, N.D. – The 2020 KFYR Radio Agri International returns on Feb. 11-12 at the Bismarck Event Center for their 43rd year as one of the premier mid-winter agriculture showcases in the Midwest.
The show was originally created to show appreciation for the region’s farmers and ranchers, as well as to acknowledge the importance of agriculture to the economy. Once again, hundreds of agribusiness exhibits and numerous education and informational programs will be available to show goers.
The number of exhibitors has continued to increase every year due to the expansion of the Bismarck Event Center a few years back. This year’s Agri International is expected to be the largest event in the showcase’s history, featuring 450-500 vendor booths.
Jeff Groseclose, KFYR Agri International sales manager, is in this third year with the show. He attributes the show’s continued success to its central location in the Bismarck area.
“The location is huge, not only for in-state producers, but also those from Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Canada,” he said. “Bismarck is kind of a regional hub, so it’s a huge advantage for us because we’re right in the middle of where the producers are. It’s a great place for the great producers of our region to come together.”
Whether you’re a livestock producer or a grain farmer, Groseclose says the KFYR Agri International has many things for your operation live at the show.
“It’s a great buying show,” he said. “A lot of business gets done at our show. I believe a lot of shows are just a place for people to come and kick tires, and granted we have that here, but the vendors do a lot of transactional business, which has helped us keep this thing going for 43 years.
“With the timing of the show, farmers and ranchers are making decisions right now, and for the vendors, you have to be known to be needed,” Groseclose continued. “It’s a great time for those decisions to be made. Guys have more time this time of year – they’re doing their chores in the morning, getting to the show by noon, and then they still have all afternoon to visit.”
The show’s year-to-year success has led to high percent retention rates of exhibitors annually.
“We’ve tried to simplify it,” Groseclose said. “We’re trying to give producers something to take away from the show when they come. Whether it’s a product or knowledge, or whether it’s through a seminar or just talking one-on-one with a vendor, we feel we have a lot to offer farm and ranch families.”
The Living Ag Classroom returns to the Agri International as one of the more popular features of the event. This will be the fourth consecutive year the Living Ag Classroom has been organized by Karla Meikle, NDSU 4-H Youth and Development Extension agent for Morton County.
Each year the Living Ag Classroom, which is open to the public, educates fourth grade students from around the region. The organizers partner with many agricultural organizations and commodity groups to put together the various displays and activities.
“We have over 2,000 area 4th graders from surrounding communities coming in. Because of our central location, we get kids from a lot of the rural schools in a 125-mile radius that make the trip,” Groseclose said.
The Farm Toy Show is also back for its 33rd year and each year they have new and exciting toys for farm families to enjoy.
“They usually have about 11-14 different vendors for the toy show,” Groseclose said. “Last year they were bigger than ever, so there is a little bit of something for everyone.”
Exhibitors on the floor will showcase many different forms of agricultural products, from equipment to technology. The exhibits provide farmers and ranchers the opportunity to also meet with ag business people and get the newest information available.
“Whenever you get the bigger iron exhibits, like RDO Equipment with John Deere, or Bobcat of Mandan with their utility tractors and skid steers, those things are a big draw,” Groseclose said.
Attendees who are active in farming or ranching will have the chance to register at the Bobcat of Mandan booth for the opportunity to win up to 50 hours of use of a Bobcat ($7,000 value), a giveaway sponsored by KFYR Radio and Bobcat of Mandan.
Producers attending the show will also have the opportunity to meet with various seed dealers during both days of the event.
The KFYR Radio Agri International will also feature several popular seminars during the two-day event, discussing everything from land values to farm succession.
Admission and parking are free to those attending the KFYR Radio Agri International.