KMOT Ag Expo features full slate of informational seminars

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers, and this year’s show continues that tradition.

Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo, which will run from Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 26-28.

“The seminar room is full of informative seminars,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”

BASF will be hosting a pair of seminars during the KMOT Ag Expo. They’ll start the day in the seminar room on both Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, with presentations at 10 a.m.

Farm Credit Services will be offering a crop insurance update with seminars on all three days of the KMOT AG Expo at 11 a.m.

“Farm Credit Services is a staple of the seminars that go on at the KMOT Ag Expo,” Telin said. “Their seminars are always very well attended.”

Väderstad, a new sponsor for the KMOT Ag Expo this year, will host a seminar each day of the show at noon.

The afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 26, will consist of NDSU Extension hosting their Western North Dakota Soybean School from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by the North Dakota Soybean Council. Presentations include: “Soybean Carbon Markets” with David Ripplinger; “Soil Fertility Update” with David Franzen; “Soybean Variety Update” with John Rickertsen; “Soybean Crop Protection Update” with T.J. Prochaska; and “Soybean Weed Update” with Brian Jenks.