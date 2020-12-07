The 2021 KMOT Ag Expo has been pushed back to early March to ensure the safety of the show’s exhibitors and show guests amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns throughout the region.
The 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo, one of the premier farming shows in the Upper Midwest, now kicks off on Wednesday, March 3, and will continue through Friday, March 5, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.
Over the last half century, the KMOT Ag Expo has grown to become one of the region’s largest indoor farm shows, revealing the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcasing larger than life iron-built farm machinery.