KMOT Ag Expo returns Jan. 26-28

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo, which has grown to become the largest indoor farm show in the Upper Midwest, is back again this year to reveal the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcase larger than life iron-built farm machinery.

The 51st annual KMOT Ag Expo kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and will continue through Friday, Jan. 28, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.

Last year’s show was pushed back to early March due to COVID concerns, but the 2022 KMOT Ag Expo will return to its traditional late January time slot.

“January is just a better time for the ag producers in the area,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “They’re not calving yet or getting the fields ready, so there’s not as much going on for the producers other than hauling grain, and when it’s cold outside they’d much rather come inside. It’s nice to have it early in the year when there’s not a lot of other ag-related things they could be doing.

“What’s great about the show is that it’s all indoors,” Telin continued. “You walk in one door and you can see everything the show has to offer without going back outside. We have a great variety of vendors, showcasing all the new technology that’s out for 2022, and we also have all the different varieties of seed, chemical – everything that’s related to ag will be at the show.”