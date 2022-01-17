KMOT Ag Expo returns Jan. 26-28

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo, which has grown to become the largest indoor farm show in the Upper Midwest, is back again this year to reveal the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcase larger than life iron-built farm machinery.
The 51st annual KMOT Ag Expo kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and will continue through Friday, Jan. 28, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.
Last year’s show was pushed back to early March due to COVID concerns, but the 2022 KMOT Ag Expo will return to its traditional late January time slot.
“January is just a better time for the ag producers in the area,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “They’re not calving yet or getting the fields ready, so there’s not as much going on for the producers other than hauling grain, and when it’s cold outside they’d much rather come inside. It’s nice to have it early in the year when there’s not a lot of other ag-related things they could be doing.
“What’s great about the show is that it’s all indoors,” Telin continued. “You walk in one door and you can see everything the show has to offer without going back outside. We have a great variety of vendors, showcasing all the new technology that’s out for 2022, and we also have all the different varieties of seed, chemical – everything that’s related to ag will be at the show.”
The 2022 KMOT Ag Expo will feature approximately 1,030 booths with over 350 exhibitors, which are similar numbers to those shows prior to 2021.
“Last year we were down roughly 170 booths just for the fact that COVID had hit, but this year we are right back up to full, which is great,” he said. “We’re going to knock on wood with this Omicron variant that it doesn’t get any worse and that we’ll have a full show this year. We had a handful of exhibitors that decided they wouldn’t come this year because of the variant, but we were able to fill those spots right away with our waiting list.”
When it comes to the KMOT Ag Expo, everything is 100 percent related to the business of agriculture.
“Everything is tailored to agriculture,” Telin said. “This is a chance for our vendors and clients to get their new products out for 2022. They do quite a bit of business here, especially with people buying seed for the new year. Again, everything here is ag-related. A lot of other shows have some mom and pop stuff in there, but we keep it straight, 100 percent ag-related, which is nice for our viewers in the area that come to the show.”
Telin says attendees can expect to see the latest and greatest in agriculture technology and equipment, along with numerous other exhibits that cover all areas of agriculture.
“We have the biggest equipment dealers and vendors in the area,” Telin said. “We’ve got Case IH, John Deere, Butler – all the big guys. They bring in a lot of equipment and products.”
Sponsors for the 51st annual KMOT Ag Expo include: BASF, Farm Credit Services, and Väderstad (day sponsors); West Dakota Chevy Truck (the official truck of the KMOT Ag Expo); Bremer Bank (information booth sponsor); Mosaic (lower concourse); Custom Grain & Seed (lobby); Optimum Ag, United Agronomy, Precision Farm Parts, Inc., Mandako, JGL Grain and SunOpta (hall sponsors); IntelliFarms and UPL (exhibitor social sponsors); United Community Bank (exhibitor lounge); SRT and Enbridge (Living Ag Classroom sponsors); United Agronomy (parking sponsor); Birdsall Grain & Seed (seminar room sponsor); and UPL (shuttle bus sponsor). Farm & Ranch Guide is the official show publication for the 2022 KMOT Ag Expo.
Living Ag Classroom
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, the Living Ag Classroom, one of the most anticipated and attended features of the KMOT Ag Expo, is back for another year of educating area students about production agriculture.
“The Living Ag Classroom is kind of a staple of the KMOT Ag Expo,” Telin said. “The commodity groups are here to show the kids all about the agriculture process, like how honey is made and how wheat is turned into bread. It’s really great for the kids.”
Typically, approximately 750-800 students are bused in to participate in the Living Ag Classroom during the KMOT Ag Expo. The students travel in from around a 50-60 mile radius.
This year, however, due to increasing class sizes in and around the Minot area, Telin says they’re expecting close to 900 fourth graders to take part in the educational program.
“This is the most kids we’ve ever had,” he said. “It was discussed about whether we could also bring in those kids who couldn’t participate last year, those now fifth graders who missed that opportunity, but with around 900 kids coming in, we just couldn’t squeeze them all in.”
Participating students rotate through an assortment of hands-on activities in an effort to help teach them all about North Dakota agriculture and the process that puts food on their plates.
Seminars/exhibits
The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers. This year’s show continues that tradition.
Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo.
“Our seminar room is all filled up,” Telin said. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”
Other information
Parking and admission are free, and there is a heated shuttle bus to bring attendees from the parking lot to the front door of the KMOT Ag Expo. Upon arrival, attendees are invited to stop by the KMOT/Bremer Information Booth where official programs with exhibitor maps and listings are available.
“The shuttle bus is a really nice thing we have,” Telin said. “It’s a pretty big event, so parking ranges pretty far away. The shuttle bus will bring you right to the front door. We’ve got free parking and free admission.”
Doors to the KMOT Ag Expo are open on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to having the show back to being completely full. I think we’re going to have fabulous attendance again. We were down last year due to some people being more reserved with COVID, but with things lifted now, we should have huge attendance like we have in the past,” Telin concluded.