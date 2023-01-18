KMOT’s Living Ag Classroom offers unique ag education experience

The Living Ag Classroom, one of the most anticipated and attended features of the KMOT Ag Expo, is back for another year of educating area students about production agriculture.

Designed at its roots as a teaching tool for elementary age students without a family background in agriculture, the program attracts fourth grade students from around the region to learn about all the processes involved with production agriculture.

“The Living Ag Classroom is kind of a staple of the KMOT Ag Expo,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “The commodity groups are here to show the kids all about the agriculture process, like how honey is made and how wheat is turned into bread. It’s really great for the kids.”

Typically, approximately 800-900 students are bused in to participate in the Living Ag Classroom during the KMOT Ag Expo. The students travel in from around a 50-60 mile radius.

Less students were able to participate the last couple of years due to COVID concerns among schools, but Telin expects full attendance this year.

“We’ll have more kids this year,” he said. “The last couple of years we had some schools pull out because of COVID, so we’ll have a full list of schools this year.”

Participating students rotate through an assortment of hands-on activities in an effort to help teach them all about North Dakota agriculture and the process that puts food on their plates.

Each activity is sponsored annually by various commodity groups who set up the different activity sections and provide an approximate five-minute presentation to help teach these students about production agriculture.

“Those students that come through get to see how agriculture really works from the field to the fork, so they get to see it all,” Telin explained.

Since its inception, the Living Ag Classroom has enjoyed amazing success, educating thousands of students, teachers, and parents about the industry that the state of North Dakota was built on.

“So many of the kids that come in are kids who live in town, so a lot of them don’t understand how the agriculture process works. The Living Ag Classroom really opens their eyes to how it all happens,” Telin said.

This education about agriculture can sometimes create a spark in agriculture for the younger audience.

“It gives them an interest in agriculture,” he said. “They don’t have any idea where milk comes from or how bread is made. This program is able to teach them all of that.”

Not only is the Living Ag Classroom an educational tool, but it’s also a great experience overall.

“It really benefits the students. It’s a learning experience for them to see how the entire production process works,” Telin said.

The Living Ag Classroom is just one of the many features of the KMOT Ag Expo that makes it the great event that it is. In a year where the KMOT Ag Expo is expecting full capacity of booths and participants, it is clear that the Living Ag Classroom is a large part of the show’s annual success.

“It’s been going on for so many years that we now have exhibitors who come in and say they remember coming here as a kid for the Living Ag Classroom,” Telin concluded.

The classroom will be located in the Carousel beneath the grandstand and is open to the public with sessions starting at 9 a.m., and running through 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26.

Sponsors for this year’s Living Ag Classroom are SRT and Enbridge.