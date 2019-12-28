DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – The annual Lake Region Extension Roundup will be held at the Memorial Building in Devils Lake, N.D., on Jan. 7-8, where a wide variety of agricultural topics will be presented at this two-day ag meeting, with special emphasis on the recent challenges the agricultural industry has faced.
Meetings will be held in five locations within the Memorial Building: the Gym Area (G), Armory (A), Basement Meeting Room in the Memorial Building (MMB), the Meeting Room (MR) and the Historical Room (HR).
Each day will begin with a free breakfast sponsored by BASF, Nutrien Ag Solutions, CHS-Devils Lake, Corteva, Farmers Union Insurance, FMC, Bayer Crop Sciences, Nodak Insurance Co., Bremer Bank and American Bank Center.
Following is the schedule of meetings according to the time they are presented:
Tuesday, Jan. 7
9 a.m.
- “Small Grain Performance” with Bryan Hanson, research agronomist at the Langdon REC in G.
- “Controlling Weeds with 2020 Vision” with Brian Jenks, Extension weed scientist in A.
- “Club Root” with Venkat Chapara, research professor at Langdon REC in MMB.
- “Drybean Production/Markets” with Greg Endres, agronomy specialist at Carrington REC, Frayne Olson, Extension grain marketing specialist, and Sam Markell, Extension plant pathologist in MR.
- “Opportunities for Local Foods in Northeastern North Dakota” with Jo Gilje and Paul Overby of Northern Plains RC&D Council in HR.
9:30 a.m.
- “How Big Is Salinity and Sodicity in Northeastern North Dakota” with Naeem Kalwar, Extension soil health specialist in G.
- “2020 Farm Bill” with Ron Haugen, Extension farm management specialist in MMB.
10 a.m.
- “Current Status of Trade Issues” by Frayne Olson, Extension crops economist in G.
- “Managing Non-Productive Ground” by DeeAnn Glade, Nelson County NRC in A.
- “Automation in Farming UAVs and Otherwise” by Nick Bittner, UAV trainer at Lake Region State College in MR.
- “Sun Safety” by Karen Armstrong, Rolette County Extension agent, and Sara Laite, Ramsey County Extension agent in HR.
10:30 a.m.
- “Break” sponsored by Lange Supply and Richard Sager Crop Insurance.
11 a.m.
- “Pigweed on the Move” with Scott Knoke, Benson County Extension agent in G.
- “Soybean Production Research and Recommendations” with Greg Endres and Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist in A.
- “Zone Soil Sampling and SWAT Maps” by Mark Huso, Huso Crop Consulting in MMB.
- “Land/Machinery Values and Trends” with Scott Steffes, Steffes Group Inc. in MR.
11:30 a.m.
- “Preserving Herbicide Effectiveness” by Brian Jenks in G.
- “Canola Insects” by Anitha Chirumamilla, Cavalier County Extension agent in MMB.
Noon
- “Lunch” sponsored by Devils Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
1 p.m.
- “Fertility Lost with Residue Removal” with Mike Ostlie, research agronomist at Carrington REC in G.
- “Ag Lending Update-2020 Outlook and Prevent Plant Possibility” by Evan Markestad, insurance specialist with AgCountry Farm Credit Services in A.
- “Cropping Decisions” by Dave Ripplinger, Extension bioenergy/bioproducts economist in MMB.
- “Dry Bean Production/Markets” with Greg Endres, Frayne Olson and Sam Markell in MR.
1:30 p.m.
- “Keeping Disease at Bay in Reduced Tillage” by Extension plant pathologist Andrew Friskop in G.
2 p.m.
- “North Dakota Wheat Commission Update” with Jim Peterson, policy and marketing director with ND Wheat Commission in G.
- “Energy Outlook” with Dave Ripplinger in A.
- “Rotations and Their Impact on Weeds” by Brad Brummond, Walsh County Extension agent in MMB.
- “Improving Marginal Land in Nelson County” by Katelyn Hain, Nelson County Extension agent in MR.
2:30 p.m.
- “Break Sponsored” by LR Radio Works and AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
3 p.m.
- “Grain Marketing Knowns and Unknowns Amid Trade Uncertainties” (General Session in G) with Brian Grete, Pro Farmer editor, and is sponsored by High Plains Equipment, Ramsey Bank, M.J. McGuire Co., Farmers Union Oil in Devils Lake, Bergstrom Cars, Lake GM Auto Center, Lake Toyota, ND Soybean Council and Marketplace Motors.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
9 a.m.
- “Grain/Livestock Scams” (General Session in G.) with Doug Goehring, North Dakota Ag Commissioner.
10 a.m.
- “2019 Canola Review” by Ron Beneda, Cenex Harvest States Lake Region/Milton in G.
- “Farm Financial Situation and Outlook” with Bryon Parman, Extension ag finance specialist in A.
- “Soybean Response to Fungicide after Hail Damage” with Lindy Berg, Towner County Extension agent in MMB.
- “LRCS Precision Ag 40 Acres and Building Update” by Preston Sundeen, director of Precision Ag Program at Lake Region State College in MR.
- “Opportunities with Alfalfa and Forages” by Kevin Sedivec, Extension range management specialist in HR.
10:30 a.m.
- “Break” sponsored by Farmers Union Insurance and Busch Agricultural Resources.
11 a.m.
- “Crop Storage Concerns and Tips” with Ken Hellevang, Extension ag engineer in G.
- “Pea Production” by Hanna Worrel, research specialist at North Central REC at Minot in A.
- “Managing Apple Tree Disease and Pests” with Esther McGinnis, Extension in horticulture in MMB.
- “20/20 Vision to 2020 Markets” by Allison Thompson, Money Farm commodity broker (sponsored by CenDak) in MR.
- “Mineral Supplementation” with Mark Miller, Rolette County Extension agent in HR.
11:30 a.m.
- “Options for Managing Problem Soils Such as Saline or Wet Areas” by Kevin Sedivec in G.
- “Flea Beetle Research Update” with Lesley Lubenow, agronomy specialist at Langdon REC in A.
Noon
- “Lunch” sponsored by Ramsey Bank, Western States Bank, Western Equipment Finance, State Bank of Lakota, Farmers Union Insurance, Farmers Union Oil, Crop Improvement Associations in Benson, Cavalier, Nelson, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner counties.
1 p.m.
- “Maximizing Corn Profit” with Adam Spelhaug, Peterson Farms Seed. In G.
- “Managing Nonproductive Ground” by DeeAnn Galde in A.
- “Market Facilitation/Farm Bill” with Bryon Parman in MMB.
- “Opportunities in Hemp Production in North Dakota” with Bryan Hanson, research agronomist at Langdon REC, and Troy Goltz, a 2019 CBD grower in MR.
1:30 p.m.
- “Sunflower Production” with Hanna Worrel in G.
- “Rotational Effect on Weed Control” with Brad Brummond in A.
- “Pre/Post Calving Nutrition” with Yuri Montanholi, Extension beef cattle specialist in HR.
2:15 p.m.
- “Weather Outlook 2020 Challenges and Opportunities in a Changing Climate” (General Session in G) by Rob Kupec, KVRR meteorologist and sponsored by Tronson Grain.
In addition, over 60 exhibitors will be displaying a variety of products and services that are related to ag production. The trade show booths will be in three different locations: the Memorial Building basement, Memorial Building upper level and in the basement of the Ramsey County Courthouse.
There is no admission charge to attend this very informative event according to Bill Hodous and Scott Knoke, organizers of Lake Region Extension Roundup.