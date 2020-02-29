The land market in 2019 continued its plateau trend of the past several years. Supply of agricultural land for sale on the market continued to remain lower than average and prices for good quality cropland held mostly steady.
“The market stayed pretty steady for good, quality cropland,” said Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate options for Farmers National Company out of Omaha, Neb. “There were a few cases where it might have been up a little according to different states and statistics, and there were other cases where it may have been down a little, but basically, it stayed pretty steady despite planting and harvest issues, especially in the Northern Plains.”
Farmland sale activity in the first part of 2019 was slower than it had been for some time with late spring and early summer especially void of farms for sale. Planting delays and prevented plantings contributed to the lackluster activity.
“Any good land that came up for sale was met with adequate demand,” Dickhut said. “The more marginal cropland took longer to sell and was a little softer on the price side. Those areas that had poorer crops saw slower markets.”
There were several other factors that had a favorable effect on farmland values in 2019, including low interest rates, which remained historically low and even moved lower during the year. The amount of government support for production agriculture also positively affected farmland values, as one-third of agriculture’s 2019 net farm income came from government sources – crop insurance, the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) and various other conservation and program funding.
Even with the challenges the ag industry endured during 2019 – floods, planting frustrations, trade uncertainty and depressed commodity prices, agriculture overall remains in better shape than expected due to support payments and the fact that land values remain historically strong, according to Dickhut.
Now, in 2020, will the ag industry see a softening in the land market?
“There’s a little more optimism in production agriculture than there was at this time in 2019,” Dickhut said. “Phase One of the Chinese trade agreement put some hope in the minds of producers that exports will pick up and grain prices will go up. We haven’t seen that yet, but that’s what we’re looking ahead for. That will help.”
Dickhut says the final 2019 MFP Payment came at a good time this winter for producers to pay for their final inputs and cash rents. It also gave them the opportunity to hold onto their grain until prices rebound.
“The market seems steady to a little bit stronger right now,” he said. “There’s optimism in the air and land is a long-term investment, so looking down the road, if good cropland comes up for sale, there’s demand for it.”
There are also factors that could have a more depressing influence on farmland values in 2020, mainly on-going trade disruptions.
“If what we all hope from the trade negotiations doesn’t happen and we don’t see increased exports to China, Mexico or Canada, that would certainly keep grain prices lower and dampen any optimism from producers. But interest rates are low, and it looks like they’ll stay that way, for now,” Dickhut concluded.
Northern Plains
The Northern Plains region experienced some of the worst planting conditions anywhere in 2019, with many unplanted or late planted acres in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. North Dakota had an extremely tough harvest season with snow, rain and a hard freeze that didn’t allow the harvest of beets and potatoes to be completed. Some farmers elected to leave their wet corn in the fields over the winter to dry down.
“There will be areas and producers who will be under increased financial stress after the 2019 season,” said Brian Mohr, area sales manager for Farmers National Company. “The poor harvest in parts of North Dakota will impact farms and suppliers. South Dakota seemed to weather the storm better and Minnesota production was more normal.”
What started out as a slow year in farmland sales has now picked up the pace as additional farms come on the market. Weather and the effect of lower soybean prices as a result of the Chinese tariffs brought caution into the land market both for sellers and buyers, but according to Mohr, the ongoing lower supply of land for sale on the market has helped support land prices.
“Good quality cropland is in demand and remains steady. Lower quality land which has seen a price decline takes more time and effort to sell,” Mohr said. “We are now seeing a good increase in sale activity at Farmers National as we move through the winter months. Our agents are working with landowners who are deciding to sell their land. Most sellers are inheritors or estates, but we expect we might see some additional land sales later in the year due to financial stress.”
Moving through 2020, attention turns to what is going to impact the farm economy and the land market. Despite the historic late planting season last year, most producers will tread water another year due to the various support payments. With the current land market sitting on a plateau for the past several years, landowners are asking questions about what to do if they are thinking of selling their farm.
“We are getting sellers calling Farmers National looking for good advice about the land market and for the best marketing and sales strategy to get their land sold. These landowners want someone they can trust to sell their farm,” Mohr concluded.