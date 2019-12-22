It has been a struggle for sunflower producers to get their crop off this fall due to wet, and then snowy, conditions. The silver lining is that prices are better than normal.
“Sunflower prices are stronger than normal for this time of the year at the crush plants as a late harvest has crush plants searching for seed supplies,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, commenting in the Dec. 9 NSA newsletter.
“In the past two weeks, nearby prices are up 55 cents to $1 per hundredweight with 2020 new crop gaining 40 to 60 cents,” he continued. “Bird food prices continue in a holding pattern, but have seen some upward movement of $1 per hundredweight in some locations.”
Sandbakken explained that harvest pressure and heavy producer selling last year caused prices to fall with nearby sunflower prices trading in a range of $16.60-$16.95 per hundredweight for NuSun and high-oleic at $16.70-$17.70 at the crush plants.
“That will likely not be the case this marketing year as the sluggish harvest pace and slower deliveries have led to little harvest pressure this year,” he said. “It is very possible that the market low has already been established and prices will remain relatively firm for the foreseeable future.”
As of Dec. 9, NuSun prices were $18.60 per hundredweight at both the Cargill crush plant in Fargo, N.D., and the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in December. NuSun prices for delivery in January were $18.35 per hundredweight at both locations.
High-oleic sunflower prices at Fargo and Enderlin were $19 for December delivery. Prices were $18.90 at Fargo for delivery in January, and $18.85 at Enderlin. High-oleic prices at Pingree, N.D., were $18.80 for delivery in both December and January. At Hebron, N.D., high-oleic prices were $17.90 for December and January delivery.
Sandbakken also noted that earlier this month Japan has made progress in moving toward a trade agreement with the U.S., which should benefit U.S. agriculture.
“Japan’s powerful lower house of parliament approved the U.S. and Japan trade agreement that will lower or eliminate tariffs into Japan's market for many agricultural products,” he said. “The measure now moves to the less powerful upper house, where it is expected to win passage as well.
“The trade pact reduces the tariff for U.S. sunflower oil putting us on par with our foreign competitors,” he continued. “Under the agreement, the tariff on crude sunflower oil is reduced by one third of the base rate on Jan. 1, 2020, and scheduled to fall to zero by April 1, 2023. “Japanese consumption and import of sunflower oil are increasing and is expected to increase by 5 percent annually,” he added. “Removing the tariff will ensure the U.S. sunflower industry remains competitive in the Japanese market and will foster the future export of sunflower oil.”
Sandbakken noted that 2020 new crop sunflower prices are out at the crush plants with cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts available. New crop prices in 2020 for NuSun were posted at $18.50 cash and $18 with an AOG clause at Enderlin. At Fargo new crop 2020 prices were posted at $18.45 cash and $18.20 with an AOG.
High-oleic 2020 new crop prices were posted at $19 cash and $18.50 with an AOG at Enderlin, and $18.95 cash and $18.70 with an AOG at Fargo. New crop prices at Pingree were listed at $18.50 cash, while cash prices at Hebron were listed at $17.80.
As he has recommended in the past, another thing for producers to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower as it is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent.
“Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent; this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight,” he said, explaining that the AOG $18 contract increases to $19.80 and the cash $19 contract moves up to $20.90.
According to the latest crop progress report, high moisture seed and cold weather continues to hamper harvest progress in the largest production area of North and South Dakota and Minnesota as well.
Harvest remains behind the five-year average pace. In the past week, producers harvested an additional 116,000 acres pushing 2019 harvested acres to about 805,000 acres. This represents 66 percent of this year’s projected harvested acres. That compares to the five-year average of 94 percent.
In this region, Minnesota producers had completed 79 percent of harvest, compared to 97 percent last year and 98 percent on average. South Dakota sunflower harvest was at 60 percent complete versus 72 percent in 2018 and 89 percent on average. North Dakota sunflower harvest was furthest behind with just 41 percent complete, compared to 79 percent a year ago and 90 percent on average.
“Overall price direction will be determined by export demand news and South American oilseed production prospects in the near term,” Sandbakken said, adding that USDA was to release its supply and demand report Dec. 10.
“Traders are anticipating that any significant changes to production, stocks and usage will come in the January report,” he said.