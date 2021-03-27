Legislation highlights ‘disconnect’ between manufacturers, dealers, customers

With the continuing technological advancements made on today’s farming equipment to increase efficiency and productivity, newer combines and tractors have become digitized control centers. Items like sensors, touchscreens, and webs of wiring have created the need for access to diagnostic tools and replacement components. But finding out what the fix is can be a challenge.

Farmers want to fix their own equipment, which has led to over 30 states proposing right-to-repair legislation over the last several years, including North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota. One of the latest pieces of legislation in the region, Montana SB273, was “killed” on the Senate floor, but the fact that it got that far was a “wake-up call,” says Brad Griffin, managing director for the Montana Equipment Dealers Association.

“It became apparent that there is a large disconnect between the manufacturers, the dealers, and our customers,” Griffin said. “The argument that resonated the most with the senators was that this bill was unnecessary. Anybody can already get the diagnostic tools they need to fix their equipment through the dealership, but the customers were not aware that this service is available, so we are taking this as a wake-up call to boost the awareness of our customers.

“Customers can purchase software, and if they have the know-how and the tools to actually work on the equipment themselves, this software will tell them what the error code means, they can get the owner’s manual, schematics, etc. This bill was unnecessary because the product is already out there,” he added.