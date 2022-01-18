Living Ag Classroom back again following cancellation in 2021

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, the Living Ag Classroom, one of the most anticipated and attended features of the KMOT Ag Expo, is back for another year of educating area students about production agriculture.

Designed at its roots as a teaching tool for elementary age students without a family background in agriculture, the program attracts fourth grade students from around the region to learn about all the processes involved with production agriculture.

“The Living Ag Classroom is kind of a staple of the KMOT Ag Expo,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “The commodity groups are here to show the kids all about the agriculture process, like how honey is made and how wheat is turned into bread. It’s really great for the kids.”

Typically, approximately 750-800 students are bused in to participate in the Living Ag Classroom during the KMOT Ag Expo. The students travel in from around a 50-60 mile radius.

This year, however, due to increasing class sizes in and around the Minot area, Telin says they’re expecting close to 900 fourth graders to take part in the educational program.

“This is the most kids we’ve ever had,” he said. “It was discussed about whether we could also bring in those kids who couldn’t participate last year, those now fifth graders who missed that opportunity, but with around 900 kids coming in, we just couldn’t squeeze them all in.”

Participating students rotate through an assortment of hands-on activities in an effort to help teach them all about North Dakota agriculture and the process that puts food on their plates.