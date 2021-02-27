Living Ag Classroom cancelled amid COVID concerns at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The Living Ag Classroom is always one of the most anticipated and attended features of the KMOT Ag Expo, but due to COVID concerns, the ag educational experience will unfortunately not be held this year.

“We’re not having the Living Ag Classroom primarily because the schools aren’t allowing field trips this year because of COVID,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager.

Designed at its roots as a teaching tool for elementary age students without a family background in agriculture, the program attracts fourth and fifth grade students from around the region to learn about all the processes involved with production agriculture.

Approximately 750-800 fourth and fifth grade students are usually bused in to participate in the Living Ag Classroom during the KMOT Ag Expo. The students travel in from around a 50-60 mile radius.

Participating students rotate through an assortment of hands-on activities in an effort to help teach them all about North Dakota agriculture and the process that puts food on their plates.

Each activity is sponsored annually by various commodity groups who set up the different activity sections and provide an approximate five-minute presentation to help teach these students about production agriculture.

“Not having the Living Ag Classroom is a big loss to the community,” Telin said. “Those students that come through get to see how ag really works from the field to the fork, so they get to see it all.”

Since its inception, the Living Ag Classroom has enjoyed amazing success, educating thousands of students, teachers and parents about the industry that the state of North Dakota was built on.