Long-standing La Niña continues with future uncertain

WEST FARGO, N.D. – La Niña, the weather pattern referring to the slight cooling of ocean water in the Pacific Ocean, is continuing to affect weather.

Farmers attending Big Iron on Sept. 13 learned the La Niña opinions of Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.

“We expect La Niña to last through November or December,” Snodgrass said while speaking at the Red River Farm Network Issues and Events Center. “What I’m most concerned about is when the La Niña starts to break, it breaks fast.”

Snodgrass thinks the Northern Hemisphere will start with a La Niña winter. In the Northern Plains, that means the jet stream flow comes out of the Northwest and brings dry snow – but a lot of snow and cold weather.

La Niña can make it difficult to calve outdoors in January, he warned. The advantages to a La Niña winter are the cold weather can kill farm insect pests and help break up soil compaction. La Niña also hinders the subtropical jet stream from reaching the North.

El Niño often means more rain and moisture, and sometimes warmer temperatures in the northern U.S.

Just as the weather is usually unsettled between winter and spring or fall and winter, La Niña moving to El Niño can be an unsettled weather time.

“They (La Niña/El Niño) always overshoot, which means if you have a strong La Niña you’ll have a strong El Niño,” he said. “What I’m trying to say is we could start winter in one pattern and finish in another.”

This suggests to Snodgrass that northern states should have at least adequate moisture. He’s not expecting a drought soon.

La Niña is generally considered helpful to South America, he added. The weather pattern tends to deliver good rainfall to the state of Mato Grosso do Sul early in the growing season. Farmers, through much of this region, want to plant soybeans as quickly as possible in September so they can harvest and then plant safrinha (little harvest) corn.

The Mato Grosso farmers wait for about a 2-inch rainfall to plant the soybeans into moisture in September, and La Niña often provides the right planting conditions.

The La Niña pattern isn’t as beneficial to southern Brazil or Argentina because it can result in dry conditions.

“What would be detrimental to them is if the La Niña crashed in December,” he said. “That would mean the soybean crop finishing in December/early January under dry conditions.”

Farmers in Mato Grosso are used to receiving more than 1.5 inches of rain weekly, he added.

Climate differences

A farmer asked Snodgrass how he feels about climate change.

Snodgrass answered by sharing data that suggests slightly warmer nights in the Northern Plains. Using 75 years of data, the Northern Plains has increased its average frost-free season by 15 days.

“We have a little bit longer growing season – about two weeks,” he said. “What’s most important though is your rainfall is up 3 inches from April through October. So, we’re 3 inches wetter on average over the last 70 years than the previous timeframe.”

The change in climate in the Northern Plains is making crops “bigger and better,” he said.

Drought and floods will continue, because the Midwest is the landlocked collision zone between the Arctic and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the Pacific and the Atlantic.

“I don’t ever want to live here,” he said humorously. “If I move to Fargo, I’ll be doing something different. The weather is so unpredictable.”