Looking at new RMA rule for prevented plant, drought relief programs

Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist, said there is a new rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) on prevented plant acreage.
“The RMA wants to be flexible and help producers out,” Haugen said.
The new rule specifies that producers with crop insurance can hay, graze, or chop cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented plant payment.
“Typically if you wanted to do it, you could, but you would be reduced by 65 percent,” he said.
Previously, in order to receive a 100 percent payment, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed, or chopped after Nov. 1.
“The USDA said they added this flexibility as part of a broader effort to encourage producers to use cover crops, an important conservation and good farming practice,” Haugen said.
Cover crops are especially important on fields prevented from planting as they help reduce soil erosion and boost soil health, according to RMA.
Richard Flournoy, acting RMA administrator, said, “We work diligently to ensure the federal crop insurance program helps producers effectively manage risk on their farms while also conserving natural resources. We are glad we can better support producers who use cover crops.”
For the 2021 crop year and beyond, the RMA will not consider a cover crop planted following a prevented planting claim to be a second crop.
But the agency will continue to consider a cover crop harvested for grain or seed to be a second crop, which could come under the reduced payment rule.
“RMA is saying you can use it for haying or baling, but if you use your cover crop for grain or seed, then you would take the reduced payment,” Haugen said.
Corn silage
Haugen also reminded producers that there is a tool from NDSU about the value of corn for silage.
According to Tim Petry, NDSU livestock marketing specialist, grain corn is being turned in to silage, due to the drought.
“I was just out to western side and I saw a lot of corn going into silage,” he said.
NDSU animal scientists put together and updated the Corn Silage Decision Tool for producers. It is located at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/conr-silage-decision-tool.
“The tool calculates the value of a corn crop to be harvested for silage. It includes features for adjusting the corn silage price and estimating yield calculations,” Petry said.
Drought programs
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven met with producers in Rugby on Aug. 13 to find out more about what is happening with the drought and explain the programs he is working on.
“We have flexibility from the RMA when it comes to adjusting crops that aren’t going to make it. Farmers can leave a strip, graze the crop, or bale crops for livestock,” Hoeven said.
Since crop insurance companies haven’t been allowing this for row crops, he plans to go back and talk with the RMA about it.
According to the news release, Hoeven is also working to secure $7 billion in disaster assistance in the Senate Ag Appropriations Committee, which includes disaster relief and extra funding for livestock producer disaster relief.
This would expand the WHIP plus program to include 2020 and 2021 disasters.
Hoeven joined with Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to put forward the Hoeven-Tester Livestock Disaster Relief Act, which would improve the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP).
“I appreciate hearing directly from our producers about the challenges they face and how best to help them weather this severe drought,” he said. “We’ve been working to provide relief and get assistance to our farmers and ranchers throughout the drought. That includes advancing $7 billion in disaster assistance, with $750 million for livestock producers, through the Senate Appropriations Committee, as well as introducing legislation to improve LFP and ELAP. At the same time, we’re also working with USDA to provide more immediate relief through existing programs, including efforts to help with forage transportation costs.”