Looking at new RMA rule for prevented plant, drought relief programs

Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist, said there is a new rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) on prevented plant acreage.

“The RMA wants to be flexible and help producers out,” Haugen said.

The new rule specifies that producers with crop insurance can hay, graze, or chop cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented plant payment.

“Typically if you wanted to do it, you could, but you would be reduced by 65 percent,” he said.

Previously, in order to receive a 100 percent payment, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed, or chopped after Nov. 1.

“The USDA said they added this flexibility as part of a broader effort to encourage producers to use cover crops, an important conservation and good farming practice,” Haugen said.

Cover crops are especially important on fields prevented from planting as they help reduce soil erosion and boost soil health, according to RMA.

Richard Flournoy, acting RMA administrator, said, “We work diligently to ensure the federal crop insurance program helps producers effectively manage risk on their farms while also conserving natural resources. We are glad we can better support producers who use cover crops.”

For the 2021 crop year and beyond, the RMA will not consider a cover crop planted following a prevented planting claim to be a second crop.

But the agency will continue to consider a cover crop harvested for grain or seed to be a second crop, which could come under the reduced payment rule.