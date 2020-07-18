DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – The farm and ranch community, as well as the agriculture industry, have stepped up to support the new Hofstad Agriculture Center at Lake Region State College (LRSC) in Devils Lake, N.D.
“We’ve outgrown our other building for our precision ag program. It was a leased building and located a good distance from campus, which was not ideal for our students or our program,” said Mylee Kenner, coordinator for the high-tech program at LRSC. “We are currently fundraising for the new building, and have seen great support from our ag community and the ag industry.”
The 2019 North Dakota Legislature approved construction of the $3 million agricultural education center on the LRSC campus, naming the center for Curt and Annette Hofstad, long-time Lake Region residents and third-generation farmers.
“Curt farmed and was a former state legislator who worked for our ag community, including on flood issues for the region. He passed away a few years ago,” Kenner said. “Annette has been very supportive of our program and has been active with fundraising for our precision ag center.”
Out in the area slated for the new agriculture center, contractors have laid the foundation.
The Hofstad Agriculture Center will be located next to the program’s 40-acre crop field. Precision agriculture students annually plan, plant, scout and harvest their own crop while in school.
The North Dakota Legislature provided $1 million and asked for matching funds for the new agriculture center. LRSC is actively fundraising and many large and smaller donors have given to the building fund.
That includes Butler Machinery, Farmers Union Insurance, Fessended Co-op Association/CenDak Co-op (naming of office suites), AgCountry Farm Credit Services (naming of conference room), Arne and Chris Berg/ Leading Edge Equipment (naming of classrooms), Kermit and Glenna Garske (naming of tool room), and members of the Kenner family (naming of conference area).
The Hofstad Agriculture Center will be a state-of-the-art center that will be 25 percent larger than the current rented building. It will have two additional new classrooms and the ability to open a removable wall between them.
The precision agriculture program shop will be 100x200 feet, and will feature a well-lit and heated area for students to work on and conduct simulations with precision ag equipment and products.
The precision agriculture program is one of the only such programs in the state.
“We’ve seen increasing demand for the precision ag two-year applied science degree,” Kenner said. “Many farmers earn the degree and return to the farm and other students take their degree and enter the ag industry. Some students go on to NDSU to earn a four-year degree.”
These students, with their high tech precision agriculture abilities and knowledge, are in high demand from the agri-businesses in the state and the ag industry nationwide.
The Precision Ag Institute ranked the LRSC Precision Ag program number 10 on its top-20 list of best programs.
Students work on simulations of machinery in the lab, where they operate all kinds of precision agriculture equipment and products. They take soil samples, examine crop varieties, analyze harvest data and write a prescription for soil fertility and use crop products as needed.
“We have a very hands-on program, and students are involved in every facet of crop production,” she said. “Students make agronomic decisions about the crop they will plant and what nutrients are needed for fertility, plant, scout for a couple days in the summer, and harvest in the fall.”
They used a small precision agriculture planter and planted corn on the 40 acres this year.
When the new Hofstad Agriculture Center is built, students will be able to move from the classroom, to the machinery bay, and directly to the 40-acre test field, eliminating the need to cross a highway, and improving the efficiency of the program.
Students learn a lot about precision agriculture, including operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for farming and ranching.
“We expose students to all facets of precision ag and we work closely with the ag industry. Our local CHS helps with crop production in the field and provides the products we need to farm with precision ag,” Keller said.
“We are planning a ground-breaking July 22, and then work will begin on constructing the center. We’re very excited for our students,” Kenner said.
LRSC offers education in a variety of career and technical programs and associate arts (transfer) degree for those planning to transfer and pursue a bachelor's degree.