Narrowing the widening economic divide in agriculture

There is a widening economic divide in agriculture, according to Lynn Paulson, Bell Bank agribusiness director in Fargo, N.D.

Paulson, who has a small farm and deep roots in agriculture, says he is fine with people who don’t always agree with his opinion on the subject.

“Different opinions are certainly healthy,” Paulson said.

In addition to his responsibilities at Bell Bank, Paulson has a couple of small ag ventures of his own. He built a grain bin storage facility off his farm that he rents out to several area producers. It was built off the farm for better producer access and convenience – and in case he wants to sell it someday.

“It is next to a paved road and if you want to sell it, probably the worst place to build it is on the farm,” he said.

Paulson also has a couple pens of steers each year for people who want processed beef.

“I also had enough slaughter space this year (2020) to accommodate many of those who wanted to buy farm fresh beef,” he said.

On the subject of farm finance and operation, Paulson said the current ag landscape is showing a concentration of debt in many larger operations, as well as lots of operations with minimal or no debt.

“Some try to get larger, hoping to become more efficient and become a low-cost producer, but that does not always happen,” Paulson said.

Higher-leveraged operations are fortunate to have low interest rates right now, and current rates are “pretty attractive.”

But farm real estate debt has been rising. Historically, low interest rates have somewhat eased some pressure on farm finances.