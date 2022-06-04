National child ag safety center celebrates 25 years of preventing childhood injuries

According to Barbara Lee, Ph.D., director of the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, fewer children have been injured on farms over the last 25 years, but more prevention and education are still needed.

The center is celebrating 25 years of preventing injuries associated with the agricultural worksite, one of the nation’s most hazardous worksites and the only one where children of any age may be present.

“This is a special day for us as we celebrate 25 years as an initiative to prevent childhood injuries and diseases on the farm,” Lee said.

History

In 1987, Lee met Marilyn Adams, founder of Farm Safety 4 Just Kids. Adams lived every parent’s worst nightmare when she lost her son, Keith, in a farm accident a year prior. While helping his father with harvest, the 11-year-old climbed on top of a gravity flow wagon and was sucked under the corn and suffocated.

“A lot of times we give (kids) more than they can handle. That’s what we did with Keith,” Adams said. “We gave him an adult job and expected him to react like an adult. I guess I would be the first one to tell you that giving a child’s life to farming is not acceptable.”

Two years after their initial meeting, a story was published in Successful Farming by Cheryl Tevis that sent shockwaves through the farming community. It was titled, “We kill too many farm kids.”

“(The story) made people ask the question: what is going on? How common is this as a problem?” Lee said.

Lee received some rough estimates at that time from a doctor who suggested that 300 children died from farm fatalities each year, while another doctor suggested through a separate analysis that there were approximately 300,000 serious farm child injuries each year.

“Those were really big numbers that got the attention of people,” Lee said. “We decided we needed to look at this more seriously. Up until that time, most of the work in farm safety had addressed adults and traditional farmers.”

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Lee says they didn’t have really good data, just rough estimates. While there were child labor regulations, they were very broad and the family farm exemptions meant it wasn’t comparable to other industries.

“We also had agricultural norms about what children can and should do, and some of that spilled over in terms of farming and expectations that farming, being a hazardous industry, meant there would be unavoidable injuries and deaths,” Lee said.

Also at the time, there was no responsible federal or state agency overseeing the issue.

“Children and farming kind of fell through the cracks,” she said. “It wasn’t like child welfare or child protection in general settings. Nobody wanted to take charge of this. Looking around, there were very few safety resources that were specific to children, whether they were working or non-working children.”

In 1992, the first Childhood Agricultural Injury Prevention symposium was held to help define the problem in Marshville, Wis., where Lee says 120 people came to examine the issue from up to 20 different perspectives. A plan was created to help garner national attention.

In 1996, that plan was taken to many different organizations for support, including farm organizations, medical and education groups, as well as journalists.

Though the help of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), multiple actives/programs were launched by late 1996.

“NIOSH took the problem seriously and did an incredible job of coordinating things and really putting some money out there for things to happen,” Lee said.

In 1997, the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety was officially established in Marshville.

“At that time, we didn’t know much, we didn’t have guidelines, and we didn’t have really good data,” she said. “Our first effort was to develop voluntary guidelines for what type of work children should be doing in agriculture and designating safe areas on the farm for kids. With each of these things, we tried to gain consensus from stakeholders. We wanted to set high standards, but we also wanted to be reasonable.”

Progress made, but issues remain

According to Marsha Salzwedel, Ed.D, agricultural youth safety specialist at the National Children’s Center, while rough estimates in the late 1980s and early 1990s suggested that 300 children died from farm fatalities each year, that number today has dropped to a little over 100. Though that’s improvement, it still means a child dies from an ag-related incident on average once every three days.

“Keep in mind that these children that are dying or injured are not necessarily working on the farm,” she said. “While agriculture is one of our most dangerous worksites, it’s the only worksite in the U.S. where children of any age can be present.”

She says 60 percent of ag-related injuries to children happen to children who aren’t actually working.

“A lot of those are ‘extra riders’ on equipment and small children that are taken into the workplace,” she said. “When it comes to fatalities, the number of ag-related youth worker fatalities is higher than all other industries combined in the U.S.”

The three most common causes of child ag-related deaths are motor vehicles, drowning and machinery, according to Salzwedel, while animals are the most common causes of injuries on the farm, not fatalities.

“And we’re not just talking about injuries and fatalities,” she said. “There are more issues and that has become very evident with the advent of the COVID pandemic. Prior to that, we’ve had other zoonotic diseases we had to deal with. There’s also hearing issues, dust and molds on the farm, as well. Illness and health issues are affecting youth on our farms.”

Prevention

What is the best strategy to prevent injuries and fatalities for young children on farms and ranches? Salzwedel says it’s best to keep young children off the farm/ranch worksite.

“When it comes to keeping children and youth safe, the safety strategies vary a little bit depending on whether the children are younger and working or not working. For younger, non-working children, keeping them away from tractors and out of the worksite are the two best strategies,” she explained.

“That’s not always a popular strategy because it goes against tradition. For those of us that grew up on farms, we probably did all of that growing up. We just didn’t realize how dangerous those practices were,” she added.

For those children working on farms, Salzwedel says it’s important to ensure the work they are doing is age- or ability-appropriate.

“When we talk about more children dying in agriculture than in all other industries combined, the majority of those are due to youth doing work that doesn’t match their physical, cognitive or mental abilities,” she said. “If we match up those abilities and make sure youth can safely perform the job, we can eliminate a lot of those injuries and fatalities.”

She adds that it’s also important to ensure the environment is as safe as possible by addressing hazards and providing personal protective equipment, as well as making sure that all youth are adequately trained for the job and proficient at it before letting them do it on their own.

For more information on the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, please visit their website at https://www.marshfieldresearch.org/nccrahs.

