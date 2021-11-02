National Farmers Union taking beginning farmer applications

The free and year-long Beginning Farmers Institute program held by National Farmers Union (NFU) is accepting applications through Dec. 1.

“The program helps those new to agriculture navigate the industry with business knowledge and practices,” said Charlie Michel, education and outreach coordinator, National Farmers Union.

Michel said while every class may be different, Farmers Union “believes that each Beginning Farmer Institute participant brings a unique and valuable perspective to the program, so we build a collaborative learning environment that integrates peer-to-peer learning and one-on-one technical assistance with community-building and leadership opportunities.”

The 2020-21 class was held virtually, with participants learning about the business aspect of farming, including planning a business, leadership, accounting, insurance and labor management over their computers and phones.

Though participants have historically met in-person for classroom and on-farm instruction, NFU anticipates some of the classes will still be online in 2022.

Michel said instructors closely monitor each participant’s progress on learning objectives ranging from business formation and planning to land access, labor, and accounting. They want every student/beginning farmer to meet their goals and to be able to start farming and build a business when the class is finished.

The Institute’s goals are to “empower the success of America’s next generation of farmers by providing mentorship, technical training and leadership development to its participants,” Michel added.