ND Beef Commission program helping student-athletes with nutritional needs

Through their new pilot program, “Powered by Beef – Performance through Protein,” the North Dakota Beef Commission is working to help student-athletes get the nutrition they need to help fuel their minds and bodies.

“What we know here at the Beef Commission is that there is a need in sports nutrition for adolescents,” said Nicole Wardner, consumer marketing and industry relations specialist for the North Dakota Beef Commission. “We’re seeing nutritional gaps in what they’re consuming. There’s more processed food and they’re not receiving enough of the nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that they need in order to grow and be healthy.”

According to Wardner, adolescent girls, ages 9-14, are short in their diets in protein, iron, vitamins B-6 and B-12, potassium and phosphorous.

“That’s huge. The great news is at least 50 percent or more of those nutrients are provided in just one serving of beef,” she said. “On a weekly basis, these kids are only consuming about 5-6 ounces of protein per day. Students need to consume at least 30 grams of protein (4 ounces) per meal. The old adage is that breakfast is the ‘most important meal of the day,’ and we’re seeing these kids are eating a lot of high-processed, high-sugar foods, and they’re not getting the protein they need to mentally have success in the classroom or physically when exerting themselves in sports after the school day.”

For boys, they eat more, but they’re also short on protein.