ND Beef Commission program helping student-athletes with nutritional needs

Through their new pilot program, “Powered by Beef – Performance through Protein,” the North Dakota Beef Commission is working to help student-athletes get the nutrition they need to help fuel their minds and bodies.
“What we know here at the Beef Commission is that there is a need in sports nutrition for adolescents,” said Nicole Wardner, consumer marketing and industry relations specialist for the North Dakota Beef Commission. “We’re seeing nutritional gaps in what they’re consuming. There’s more processed food and they’re not receiving enough of the nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that they need in order to grow and be healthy.”
According to Wardner, adolescent girls, ages 9-14, are short in their diets in protein, iron, vitamins B-6 and B-12, potassium and phosphorous.
“That’s huge. The great news is at least 50 percent or more of those nutrients are provided in just one serving of beef,” she said. “On a weekly basis, these kids are only consuming about 5-6 ounces of protein per day. Students need to consume at least 30 grams of protein (4 ounces) per meal. The old adage is that breakfast is the ‘most important meal of the day,’ and we’re seeing these kids are eating a lot of high-processed, high-sugar foods, and they’re not getting the protein they need to mentally have success in the classroom or physically when exerting themselves in sports after the school day.”
For boys, they eat more, but they’re also short on protein.
“Boys average 5 ounces of protein per day – mostly meat, poultry, and eggs – but they need 90 grams,” Wardner added. “So we’re basically asking them to eat the protein equivalent of three quarter-pound cheeseburgers. That’s not logistical or economical, but we know they need to add more protein.”
The North Dakota Beef Commission has jumped in with the use of checkoff dollars from North Dakota beef producers to not only help student-athletes across the state, but to also let them be student-leaders in their schools and show others how they should eat and how to properly nourish their bodies.
“Our goal is to make sure people understand that beef provides a lot of these essential nutrients – it’s kind of a super food,” Wardner said. “Animal protein is more readily absorbable than supplemental proteins. So we decided to create a food-first approach that focuses on real food in a whole-plate method.”
With all the outside forces negatively influencing people’s decision-making about what to eat, Mark Voll, chairman of the North Dakota Beef Commission, says it’s absolutely necessary that the organization invests checkoff dollars to ensure beef is the protein of choice, be it the main course or a snack between meals.
“Beef checkoff dollars can be used specifically for research, education, and promotion. ‘Powered by Beef’ incorporates all three,” he said. “The entire Beef Commission board enthusiastically supports Nicole’s efforts as she continues to grow this program across the state. Targeting high school and collegiate athletes will impress upon these future consumers not only the great taste of beef, but the nutritional benefits that ensure a healthy diet into their years of retirement.”
The program has three main requirements of the student-athletes involved: consume 30 grams of protein, like beef, three times per day; proper hydration; and adequate sleep (8-10 hours recommended).
High schools currently on-boarded to the program include: (Class A) Bismarck and Fargo-Davies; and (Class B) Rugby, Beach, Killdeer, Kidder County, Central McLean, Linton-HMB, Medina and Napoleon.
The North Dakota Beef Commission is also working on expanding the program into the collegiate level, as they helped out with UND student-athletes this past summer with their strength and conditioning program, and they’re also in negotiations with officials at NDSU to implement the program.
“Cass A schools received beef sticks after their strength and conditioning sessions daily during the summer session, so each of those student-athletes got one beef stick and two cartons of milk each day for four days a week,” Wardner explained.
“Class B is a little different. They don’t necessarily have a strength and conditioning coach or access to some of the big health facilities, so we’re making sure we provide them with all the same materials and knowledge of the program, and we’re also giving the schools a $1,500 grant to figure out how to best utilize the program in their school,” she added.
Each school is implementing the program differently. Some just for road games, creating meals for road trips so the student-athletes get a balanced post-game meal instead of having to stop at a gas station on the way home. Some are utilizing the program for before games to make sure the kids are fueled up and ready to go before they perform.
“We want the program to be as flexible as possible for all these communities,” Wardner said. “We want it to work for whatever their needs are. Parents are essential to making this program go, as they are the main food purchasers and preparers in their homes, so we need them to be on board. We want to make sure this program works for not only their student-athletes, but everyone in the home.”
While “Powered by Beef” is still in its early stages, Wardner says the feedback so far has been “fantastic.”
“The kids have enjoyed it,” she said. “They like the way they feel after getting that immediate protein into their diet. Those kids in Class B schools are finding they are selecting foods differently and being more conscious of what they eat during travel, and the coaches have really appreciated it, as they’ve seen less-sluggish kids.
“We’re asking these kids to eat 30 grams of protein with every meal, hydrate, and get enough sleep – however that fits into their life. We’re excited about this program and want it to grow. We know these kids will be our consumers in the future, so investing checkoff dollars into them is important to make sure they’re beef consumers when they’re adults and have their own children,” Wardner concluded.
Anyone interested in the program can contact the North Dakota Beef Commission at (701) 328-5120 or visit them online at ndbeef.org.