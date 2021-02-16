ND FFA officers grateful for friendships, learning

National FFA Week helps raise awareness each year about the role FFA plays in developing ag’s future leaders and in supporting ag education in the country. National FFA Week this year is Feb. 20-27.

FFA members appreciate the fellowship and the learning experiences that FFA offers, and many choose their career paths through FFA.

Seven of those members become North Dakota FFA (NDFFA) officers each year, in which they serve as organizational leaders for the state.

Farm & Ranch Guide wanted to know more about each leader, what their goals for the future are and what is unique about their FFA chapter. Below is a Q&A with each of the state’s officers:

Caleb Hauck

Son of Keith and Janell Hauck, from Forbes, Caleb is the State FFA Secretary and a member of Oakes/Sargent Central/Ellendale FFA Chapter. He attended high school in Ellendale.

“We operate a cow/calf operation of mostly commercial SimAngus cattle and have been building a small registered herd. We also farm, growing primarily corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and other forages,” he said. “I assist with many day-to-day operations when I have time away from school and other obligations.”

Q: What are your plans for the future?

A: “I plan to enroll in law school after completing my undergraduate studies,” said Caleb, who is pursuing a degree in ag economics at NDSU. “I hope to become an agricultural lawyer and serve production agriculturalists and agribusinesses, assisting with their legal needs: