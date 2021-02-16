ND FFA officers grateful for friendships, learning

National FFA Week helps raise awareness each year about the role FFA plays in developing ag’s future leaders and in supporting ag education in the country. National FFA Week this year is Feb. 20-27.
FFA members appreciate the fellowship and the learning experiences that FFA offers, and many choose their career paths through FFA.
Seven of those members become North Dakota FFA (NDFFA) officers each year, in which they serve as organizational leaders for the state.
Farm & Ranch Guide wanted to know more about each leader, what their goals for the future are and what is unique about their FFA chapter. Below is a Q&A with each of the state’s officers:
Caleb Hauck
Son of Keith and Janell Hauck, from Forbes, Caleb is the State FFA Secretary and a member of Oakes/Sargent Central/Ellendale FFA Chapter. He attended high school in Ellendale.
“We operate a cow/calf operation of mostly commercial SimAngus cattle and have been building a small registered herd. We also farm, growing primarily corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and other forages,” he said. “I assist with many day-to-day operations when I have time away from school and other obligations.”
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “I plan to enroll in law school after completing my undergraduate studies,” said Caleb, who is pursuing a degree in ag economics at NDSU. “I hope to become an agricultural lawyer and serve production agriculturalists and agribusinesses, assisting with their legal needs:
Q: What makes your FFA chapter special?
A: “We compete in FFA events, attend FFA Leadership Conferences, and get to travel across the state and sometimes even the country. I have been able to travel to Indianapolis twice for the National FFA Convention and Expo,” he said. “Besides these activities, our chapter is active in giving back to our communities, which is one of my favorite parts. We engage in many service activities, such as maintaining a community orchard.”
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “I really enjoy working with the financial aspects of farm businesses. This contest is what helped me decide on my current area of study in college. My chapter’s team won the state contest for this event and got to represent North Dakota at the national competition where we received a gold team award and I was recognized as Second High Individual,” he said.
Calli Hauck
Daughter of Keith and Janell Hauck, Calli is the State FFA Reporter and Caleb’s sister, and is a member of the Oakes/Sargent Central/Ellendale FFA Chapter.
She helps at Hauck Ranch with herd health, nutrition, haying harvesting and everything in between.
She is attending Bismarck State College for farm and ranch management.
“In the future, I would like to operate my own cow/calf operation,” Calli said.
Q: Why is FFA important?
A: “FFA is important because not only does it educate kids on the agriculture industry, but it develops the next generation of leaders,” she said. “The thing I like most about FFA is the opportunities it presents you with. Not only has FFA helped me develop myself, but it has also given me the opportunities to impact my community through community service projects, as well as build connections across the state.”
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “My favorite competition was livestock judging. Livestock judging taught me public speaking and reasoning skills. It was beneficial as it taught to evaluate livestock,” she said. “Now I am a better informed consumer and evaluator when purchasing replacement stock for my family’s cow/calf operation.”
Miranda Clarys
Daughter of Marshal and Mary Jo Clarys, Miranda is the State FFA Parliamentarian. She was a member of the Mandan FFA Chapter in high school and graduated from Mandan in May 2020.
“I grew up on a ranch with my parents and three older brothers. My parents recently moved to Montana to operate a commercial cattle ranch this past year while my brothers and I operate the commercial cattle ranch in North Dakota,” she said.
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “I am currently enrolled at Bismarck State College, pursing a career in engineering technologies and I plan on becoming a land surveyor after college,” she said. “I also started my own little herd of cattle on the side and plan to expand my herd in the future.”
Q: What is important about FFA?
A: “FFA has taught me many lessons in life. From always keeping an extra pencil on you to always keeping a smile on your face no matter what – FFA has impacted my life greatly. I have made some of my closest friends through FFA and if it was not for the amazing organization, I would not have the communication skills I have today,” she said.
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “My favorite competition to compete in was for sure Parliamentary Procedure. It was fast-paced, smooth-flowing, and overall, a very stressful competition. But when it was over, I always felt accomplished and felt like I gave it my all,” she said.
Breanna Hosman
Daughter of Michael and Jenifer Hosman, Breanna is State President and a member of the Hebron FFA Chapter.
“My chapter is special because we have really dedicated members who are always working for our betterment and the betterment of our community,” she said.
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “I’m currently in school to become an agricultural education teacher, and I will be a third-generation teacher,” she said. Breanna hopes one day to own her own land and have a small cattle operation.”
Q: Why is FFA important to you?
A: “Without FFA, I would have never known that I could teach ag. I would have never known that a city kid like myself could get involved in agriculture and be successful in the industry,” she said.
For Breanna, FFA’s fosters a culture that is great for meeting new people.
“It’s not weird for you to talk to somebody you don't know because you both wear the blue jacket. It’s already a talking point for you to start on when you want to make a new friend,” she said. “By the time I was a senior in high school, I had made dozens of friends from across the state and even the country, thanks to the National FFA Convention. FFA gets you comfortable with talking and making friends, and I think that's one of the coolest parts about our organization.”
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “My favorite contest is range judging, where I evaluate grassland for management purposes. It was really fun for me to learn all the plants in our North Dakota prairie land. It made me appreciate our grasslands more,” she said. “Learning how to manage the grasslands sustainably so that the land was good for the rancher and the soil was also a really amazing thing for me.”
Breanna won the State Range Judging Contest with her team as a high school junior, and during her senior year she won the contest as an individual. She is currently in the Saddle and Sirloin Club at NDSU.
Jayden MacDonald
Son of Will and Jerilyn MacDonald, Jayden is the State FFA Sentinel. Jayden grew up on a ranch south of Bismarck and was in the Bismarck FFA Chapter.
“My family runs a registered Salers-Optimizer seedstock operation. We focus on improving the genetic traits of Salers cattle and sell bulls to customers looking to implement those genetics into their own herds,” he said. “We also grow a few crops, mainly used for forage and feed for our cattle. These include corn (for silage and grain), alfalfa (for silage and hay), cover crops, sudangrass, and hay barley. I help with many different aspects of our ranch, including breeding, calving, and forage and grain production.”
Q: Why is your FFA chapter unique?
A: “Bismarck FFA is special because it is a chapter made up of students from all the high schools in Bismarck. We are able to combine the unique perspectives of students from different schools to run the chapter,” he said.
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “I am currently a freshman at NDSU, pursuing a degree in ag education. I hope to teach high school ag classes and be the school’s FFA advisor,” he said. “I also hope to retain my cow herd at home and help with some of the operations when I can.”
Q: What is important about FFA?
A: “One thing I like about FFA is the hands-on learning it provides. It allows students to experiment with different parts of agriculture to find their niche. I also like how FFA is not just for students involved or interested in agriculture. It focuses very heavily on leadership development,” he said.
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “I participated in numerous district, state, and national conventions with the Bismarck FFA Chapter,” Jayden said. “I enjoyed competing in contests, listening to industry leaders, talking with agricultural product companies, and getting to know other FFA members from across the state and country.”
Jayden’s favorite FFA Career Development Event (CDE) in high school was ag sales.
“I enjoyed the conversations with judges as I ‘sold’ my product. My favorite LDE (Leadership Development Event) was extemporaneous public speaking. I enjoyed studying current events in agriculture in order to prepare for the contest. I also enjoyed the ‘off the cuff’ nature of the event, as you cannot write the speech before the contest,” he said. “I had the opportunity to compete nationally in extemporaneous public speaking, which was a great experience.”
Christina Greuel
Daughter of Rick and Bonnie Greuel, from Leonard, Christina is the State FFA Treasurer, and her home chapter is the Kindred FFA Chapter.
“Kindred FFA is near and dear to my heart because it is made up of supportive and encouraging members and advisors, and I truly found my home within my chapter,” she said. “I am not an FFA member with a typical ag background. My immediate family does not farm or ranch, but my extended family on both sides does farm and ranch, so I grew up with an appreciation of agriculture even while living in town.”
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “One day, I hope to be working in a clinic or hospital running tests on blood to help doctors make a diagnosis for their patients,” said Christina, who currently attends the University of North Dakota, studying to be a medical laboratory scientist. “While this career is not necessarily ag-related, FFA had a large impact in how I chose my career. Through the FFA’s Agriscience Fair in high school, I was exposed to laboratory settings, and that led me to choose a career that incorporated the laboratory and my passion for healthcare.”
Q: What is important about FFA?
A: “FFA is incredibly important because this organization lays the foundation for the future of ag within its members. Even if members do not choose to proceed into a farming, ranching, or an ag career, they form an appreciation for the agriculture industry and what this industry does for the world,” she said. “They also gain skills like leadership, communication, and professionalism that are vital to any career.”
Christina appreciated the group of close-knit friends she made in the past and the friendships she is still making.
“Many times, I refer to FFA as a big family because of the accepting and welcoming atmosphere that FFA members create,” Christina said. “When an individual does well at something, FFA members are not afraid to congratulate them. When a member does not have a great contest day or a project did not go as planned, FFA members are the first people to encourage them to try again. FFA members are some of my favorite people.”
Q: What was your favorite competition in FFA?
A: “During my time in FFA, my favorite CDE was Food Science and Technology. This contest is one of my favorites because people tend to overlook food safety, food production, and food marketing when they think about agriculture,” she said. “I loved being able to create and market a new food product with my team. In 2019, I was able to compete in the Food Science and Technology CDE at the National FFA Convention with my teammates. We received third place as a team that year.”
Hannah Remington
Daughter of Laurel Grams, who currently live in Fargo, Hannah is the State FFA Vice President. Her home chapter is the South Prairie FFA Chapter near Minot.
“South Prairie is a relatively new chapter, and in our first five years of having a chapter we have had a member qualify for nationals and a member serve twice as a state officer,” she said.
Hannah and her Mom own a small hobby farm, consisting of rabbits and poultry. They raise Himalayan, Mini Satin, and Lionhead rabbits, and have many varieties of poultry, ranging from Giant Cochin Chickens, to Call Ducks, to Sebastopol Geese. Her job focuses on the quality of the animals, including health, build and temperament, and she also does the normal feeding and watering of the animals.
“We raise rabbits for exhibition, we raise our poultry for pest control, and we have a small egg production operation,” she said. “Overall, we pride ourselves in constantly improving the genetics of our animals, as we only breed animals that have good traits to be passed onto future generations.”
Q: What are your plans for the future?
A: “My future career goal is to become a lawyer. I have always valued my ability to stand for what I believe in and I want to help others to do the same,” said Hannah, who is attending NDSU with a major in political science and a minor in women and gender studies. She plans to attend law school after she graduates from NDSU.
Q: Why is FFA important?
A: “FFA brings people together. We are all united by our blue jackets. FFA has the unique ability to bring people together and support a common cause,” she said. “When times get tough, we turn to each other to persevere and make it through those times. We welcome anyone to join and value every single one of our members. I am truly inspired by how amazing our membership is here in the FFA.”
Hannah said FFA members had an impact on her during her two years as a State officer.
“I have witnessed so many beautiful moments between members that I will cherish for the rest of my life. The North Dakota FFA membership has inspired me to keep going and never give up on myself, and for that I am eternally grateful,” she said.
Hannah also appreciated learning communication skills in FFA.
“Communication is key in every relationship and interaction. I have learned how to truly listen and understand someone, not just listen to reply. Five years ago I would not have known how to keep a conversation going,” she said. “Without FFA, I would have never recognized my potential. FFA gave me an outlet to grow and become the woman that I am today.”
Q: What is your favorite FFA competition?
A: “My favorite competition in FFA is the Prepared Public Speaking LDE. I love that event because it gives members a chance to speak on an issue facing agriculture and how we could possibly fix it,” she said. “I competed in that event my senior year of high school and got third overall at the State Convention in June.”