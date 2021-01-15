ND legislators discuss infrastructure needs for the future

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Two North Dakota legislators listed some of the challenges facing the agricultural industry during the North Dakota legislative session during the Prairie Grains Conference virtual meeting last month. Taking part in the discussion was Representative Michael Howe and newly elected State Senator Mark Weber. Both legislators listed infrastructure funding in rural areas as one of the top issues in this session, especially for county and township roads and bridges.

“Our infrastructure needs are only going to increase in the coming decades,” Howe said. “So we need to take advantage of low interest rates now by bonding and helping shore up our country roads. It will be an important issue this legislative session.”

Weber, also a strong proponent for infrastructure, noted that any new proposals for funding could experience tough sledding.

“We were recently informed by the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, the think-tank located on the (NDSU) campus that has to do with transportation issues, and they have some data to indicate that over 9 billion dollars is going to be needed to shore up our local infrastructure in bridges and roads over the next 20 years. That’s a pretty alarming figure.”

Weber would also like to see work progress on the New Product Utilization Center at the NDSU campus.

“That would be a big win for us in North Dakota if we can get the necessary funding to move that project forward. That is something that important to us and it would have a long-term impact,” he said.