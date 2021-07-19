ND State Fair back and better than ever following cancellation in 2020

MINOT, N.D. – After being cancelled last year amid COVID concerns, the North Dakota State Fair is back again for its 56th year of providing first class mid-summer entertainment, which is always “great big fun” for fairgoers. The fair kicks off on Friday, July 23 and runs through Saturday, July 31.

Every summer, the North Dakota State Fair prides itself on being bigger, better, and more extravagant than ever before, and once again this year’s state fair won’t disappoint, offering an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities across the beautiful fairgrounds.

A full list of all the attractions and events can be found on the main website at www.ndstatefair.com.

Excited to be back

Renae Korslien, state fair manager, says everyone is excited for the return of the fair this year after having to cancel the event in 2020.

“I think for all the employees and myself, it was just wonderful for all of us to be planning, knowing it was going to happen this year,” she said. “Each step of the way, being able to tell the 4-H, FFA, and open class exhibitors, ‘Yes. Plan on it. Bring your projects,’ that was really wonderful. Some of the projects that didn’t get to be shown last year will qualify for this year. With the disappointment from last year and the excitement for this year, I think there will be a lot of exhibits at the fair.”

With vaccinations continuing to roll out and life getting back to a sense of normal, everyone is excited for the fair this summer.