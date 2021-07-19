ND State Fair back and better than ever following cancellation in 2020

MINOT, N.D. – After being cancelled last year amid COVID concerns, the North Dakota State Fair is back again for its 56th year of providing first class mid-summer entertainment, which is always “great big fun” for fairgoers. The fair kicks off on Friday, July 23 and runs through Saturday, July 31.
Every summer, the North Dakota State Fair prides itself on being bigger, better, and more extravagant than ever before, and once again this year’s state fair won’t disappoint, offering an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities across the beautiful fairgrounds.
A full list of all the attractions and events can be found on the main website at www.ndstatefair.com.
Excited to be back
Renae Korslien, state fair manager, says everyone is excited for the return of the fair this year after having to cancel the event in 2020.
“I think for all the employees and myself, it was just wonderful for all of us to be planning, knowing it was going to happen this year,” she said. “Each step of the way, being able to tell the 4-H, FFA, and open class exhibitors, ‘Yes. Plan on it. Bring your projects,’ that was really wonderful. Some of the projects that didn’t get to be shown last year will qualify for this year. With the disappointment from last year and the excitement for this year, I think there will be a lot of exhibits at the fair.”
With vaccinations continuing to roll out and life getting back to a sense of normal, everyone is excited for the fair this summer.
“We’re all systems go this year,” Korslien continued. “Over the years we have already implemented the hand sanitizing, portable hand washing units, and enhanced cleaning. I think people will be more conscious this year about that kind of stuff, too.”
Grandstand entertainment
This year’s grandstand entertainment at the North Dakota State Fair features some of the biggest names to come to the state in the history of the fair.
Kicking off on Friday, July 23, is the return to the state fair by legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Lynyrd Skynyrd 95th on their list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time,” and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. To date, Lynyrd Skynyrd has sold more than 28 million records in the United States.
“Opening up with Lynyrd Skynyrd is a real high vibe for us and ticket buyers. Ticket sales are very good for them,” Korslien said.
Saturday, July 24, will feature three-time Grammy Award winners and multi-platinum global superstars, Dan + Shay.
The fun continues on Sunday, July 25, with a performance by 2019 CMA New Artist of the Year, Ashley McBryde.
The toughest Mosbrucker bulls and broncs take on the finest riders in the state on Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, in the Bull Riding Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding. Ranch Bronc Riding is a WSRRA sanctioned event that is rooted in tradition, horsemanship, and pride. Expect a great show with some of the best cowboys and stock in the west! The action starts at 7 p.m. in the All Seasons Arena. All seating is general admission. Adult admission is $16, and for children ages 7-12, admission is $6. Children ages 6 and under are free if they do not need a seat. If you want a seat for your child, admission is $6.
Wednesday night, July 28, will feature the return to the state fair by the iconic high-energy band, Sawyer Brown. Sawyer Brown has released eighteen studio albums and have charted over fifty times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles.
“A lot of people are talking about Sawyer Brown and we’re going to be bringing in Tigirlily as an opener to give a little bit of a local touch,” Korslien said.
Texas country music chart-topper, Casey Donahew, will be performing on Thursday, July 29. Donahew has charted his last four albums in the Billboard U.S. Country Top 10.
Friday, July 30, features a performance by rock megastar, Billy Idol. Idol first achieved fame in the 1970s emerging from the London punk rock scene as the lead singer of the group Generation X.
Grandstand entertainment will wrap up on Saturday, July 31, with a performance by country chart-topping singer/songwriter, Kane Brown. In October 2017, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main Billboard country charts.
Other entertainment
The grandstand isn’t the only area fairgoers can go to experience great entertainment. Many free stages are located throughout the fairgrounds that feature great shows.
A big attraction new to the state fair this year is Jet Pack Circus, featuring incredible stunts done at 40-50 feet in the air over an Olympic-sized pool. Once in the air, stuntmen perform aerial daredevil turns, flips, and breath-taking stunts. The show is accompanied by exciting music and an emcee that explains the mechanics of the sport. The stuntmen will put on a show at 1:30, 3:30, and 6:30 p.m. on July 23-31.
Another free stage fairgoers won’t want to miss is Canine Stars Stunt Dogs. The Canine Stars team of dogs are among the world’s top dogs performing Freestyle Frisbee Disc, Dog Agility Racing, Dock Diving, High Jumping, Freestyle Dance, Wall Climb and Lure Coursing, including World Champions and Finalists. Show times are at 1:00, 4:00, and 7:00 p.m. during all nine days of the fair.
“There are different dogs every year, but this group was actually on America’s Got Talent, and I hope everyone goes on YouTube to watch them before they come out because it’s really a great show!” Korslien said.
Daryl’s Racing Pigs, Fur Traders Rendezvous, and the N.D. Game and Fish Outdoor Skills Park are a few of some other of the free shows fairgoers can go to for entertainment.
Daryl’s Racing Pigs, a long-time favorite at the North Dakota State Fair each year, are back once again and it’s a show that fairgoers never want to miss.
“We usually try not to repeat free stages because people want to see new things,” Korslien said. “However, a few years ago I was out there, and Darryl announced his show was starting in 10 minutes. Honest to goodness I saw people running down the road to get there. His bleachers are filled every single show. He’s a great fair supporter and we have a great partnership with him.”
Fur Traders Rendezvous offers a first-hand glimpse into North Dakota’s past, an interesting experience for those in attendance.
“It’s the mountain men that show the people history of how people survived back then,” she explained. “They stay here on the grounds all nine days, so they show their living quarters, their meals, and how they sustained life in those days. It’s a great history lesson.”
The N.D. Game and Fish Outdoor Skills Park is an “absolute favorite” because the kids have a great time with the hands-on activity.
“The kids can come out and actually fish,” Korslien said. “It’s a catch and release, but it’s real fish. There will be someone there to show them how to bait the hook, how to catch the fish, and unhook the fish. Someone will be there with hunting safety and the whole park area is just beautiful to be at with Game and Fish.”
A full list of free stages is available online at ndstatefair.com.
“We have a ton of commercial vendors this year,” Korslien said. “A lot of those are returners because they love coming back to North Dakota, but we always add some new splashy ones as well. It’s pretty exciting. There are going to be smiles all over the fairgrounds.”
Competitive exhibits
According to Korslien, the displays created by the state’s 4-H clubs and FFA chapters are “right where our heart is.”
“Truly, 4-H, FFA, that’s is truly what it’s all about,” she said. “These kids work on their projects all year long to come to the state fair, and for me, that’s one of the most important things we do. Working on these projects allows them to work with their parents, grandparents, and community leaders. Whether it’s sewing, livestock, baking, cooking, photography, whatever they take a liking to, they’re happy to be here competing.”
There are typically around 48,000 competitive exhibits on the ground during the nine days of fair, and Korslien expects a similar number this year.
“We have every reason to believe there will be at least that many this year,” she said.
Also taking place at this year’s North Dakota State Fair is the North Dakota Public Leaders 4-H Showmanship contest.
“The 4-H people have invited in some of the political and community leaders from across the state and the kids that win the championships of the different species will have their animals in Arena 2 on Friday, July 30, and they’re going to show these leaders how to show an animal,” Korslien explained. “If (the public leader) has ever shown anything before, they don’t get to show the animal they’re used to showing. It will be a good event for the kids and the public leaders. It’s a brand new contest. 4-H came up with the idea and they’ve put a lot of work into making it happen.”
Korslien also noted Machinery Row will be packed again.
“We’re thankful for everyone that keeps coming back,” she said. “It’s been a challenging year because they’re struggling to get product in, so we’ll see how that shakes out and what they bring in.”
On the Midway
As in any fair, carnival rides and food vendors are a key part of the experience, and this year’s state fair continues that tradition.
Back in 2019, the North Dakota State Fair brought in a new carnival for the first time in 50 years – Crabtree Amusements. Korslien says they’ll be back again this year.
“He’ll be bringing in a couple new rides, some more kiddy rides,” she said. “The carnival looked great in 2019, so we’re excited about how it will look today.”
The carnival will also feature an old-school circus tent this year, with magicians, bearded-ladies, sword/fire swallowers, and more.
And then there’s the food – the staple of every great state fair.
“Food is the number one reason people come to the fair. All you have to do is walk up to the fairgrounds and you’re instantly hungry because you can smell it all,” she said.
For the mega ride pass, kids can purchase a pass for $80, which will grant them access to all the rides for each day of the fair. Season gate passes are still only $25.
“You can come every day of the fair for only $25,” said Korslien. “There is so much free stuff to do here. There are shows, walk exhibits, lots of free opportunities.”
Accommodations
The 56th North Dakota State Fair is set to be the biggest and best yet, and Korslien said there are plenty of rooms in Minot for everyone that comes out.
“They’re ready to go,” Korslien said. “The hotels have some pretty good prices, so we’re hoping people will be happy with the deals they can get, not only at the fair, but in all of Minot.”
A free shuttle bus will be offered from Dakota Square for those who don’t want to drive or walk to the fairgrounds.
“Get on that free bus. It starts at 1 p.m. – and runs continually until 1 a.m. If a lot of people are using it, they’ll just add more buses, so there’s no concern about waiting. It drops you off at the front gate,” she explained.
For more information about accommodations, complete schedule of events, ticket purchasing or other information, visit the official North Dakota State Fair website at www.ndstatefair.com or call 701-857-7620.
“If anyone has questions, feel free to call. We love talking about fair,” Korslien concluded.