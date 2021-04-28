NDSU pursues scholarships for pre-veterinarian students

Financial assistance is often a necessity for many college students, particularly for undergraduate students planning a career as a veterinarian.

Many scholarships are merit-based or awarded as recognition for certain achievements.

“Of the students we have that want to go to veterinarian school, many have financial need and are looking for a scholarship to help them achieve their goals,” said David Buchanan, NDSU associate dean for the college of agriculture, food systems and natural resources.

Buchanan said they are currently working to award a new round of animal science and microbiology scholarships to students in the college of agriculture for 2022. Those students go on to a veterinarian college from NDSU.

“We administer some of the scholarships out of this office, and some of them are administered through the various departments,” Buchanan said.

Most students “count on” at least one scholarship in order to pursue a costly career, such as a large animal or small animal veterinarian.

“I wish we could offer more scholarships. We currently award about $400,000 worth of scholarships and I wish it were bigger than that,” he said. “We know students need the scholarships to help pay for their tuition, but not everyone is awarded one.”

Students tell Buchanan and others that a scholarship is important to them.

“It is not just from an economical standpoint. Students need the money from a psychological standpoint,” Buchanan said. “The fact that a donor or donors thought it was important enough to help them, means a lot to students. It helps them with psychological support.”