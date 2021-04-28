NDSU pursues scholarships for pre-veterinarian students

Financial assistance is often a necessity for many college students, particularly for undergraduate students planning a career as a veterinarian.
Many scholarships are merit-based or awarded as recognition for certain achievements.
“Of the students we have that want to go to veterinarian school, many have financial need and are looking for a scholarship to help them achieve their goals,” said David Buchanan, NDSU associate dean for the college of agriculture, food systems and natural resources.
Buchanan said they are currently working to award a new round of animal science and microbiology scholarships to students in the college of agriculture for 2022. Those students go on to a veterinarian college from NDSU.
“We administer some of the scholarships out of this office, and some of them are administered through the various departments,” Buchanan said.
Most students “count on” at least one scholarship in order to pursue a costly career, such as a large animal or small animal veterinarian.
“I wish we could offer more scholarships. We currently award about $400,000 worth of scholarships and I wish it were bigger than that,” he said. “We know students need the scholarships to help pay for their tuition, but not everyone is awarded one.”
Students tell Buchanan and others that a scholarship is important to them.
“It is not just from an economical standpoint. Students need the money from a psychological standpoint,” Buchanan said. “The fact that a donor or donors thought it was important enough to help them, means a lot to students. It helps them with psychological support.”
Many alumni donate because they appreciated their education at NDSU. Various business people or others award monies to the college for scholarships because they can see a student getting a benefit.
Others give money in an endowment.
“One of our biggest scholarship funds came to us totally out of the blue in an endowment. It was enough to fund many scholarships throughout the years,” he said. “We will use the interest from the money to award scholarships.”
There is an NDSU Foundation that actively pursues looking for private and corporate donors to give monies to scholarships for students.
“We really appreciate it when someone will donate money for a student’s educational career,” Buchanan added. “In the last five years, our scholarship program has grown by a lot.”
Some scholarships are an annual gift, and those are very much appreciated, he added.
“A fair number of companies will give every year and agree to support students for a given amount of time. They will send us a check every year,” he said.
The following is a list of scholarships, which are designated for students in agriculture:
- Brent Bartsch DVM Memorial Scholarship – pre-veterinary science
- Sidney Bjornson Memorial Scholarship – pre-veterinary science
- Peter B. Molitor Scholarship – students pursuing a career in veterinary medicine (animal science, equine science, microbiology or veterinary technology)
- Gertrude Ostby Memorial Scholarship for Women in Veterinary
Science – junior or senior women pursuing career in veterinary science (animal science, equine science, microbiology or veterinary technology)
- Petcetera Veterinary Scholarship – junior (at time of disbursement) majoring in animal science, microbiology or veterinary technology; cumulative GPA 3.5 or above; preference to graduate of N.D. high school with plans for career in veterinary profession
- Roger and Ruth Van Prooien Scholarship – microbiology or animal science majors pursuing a vocation in veterinary science