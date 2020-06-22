- With COVID-19, there have been many event cancellations.
- Update on NDSU Research Extension centers
- NDSU usually holds well-attended field days for producers at every research center in the state during the summer.
- North Dakota State University’s seven Research Extension Centers and Agronomy Seed Farm will host virtual field days in July and August.
- John Rickertsen, agronomist at Hettinger Research Extension Center, announced they will have a very small in-person field day on July 7, beginning at 4 p.m. MDT. "We are asking people interested in attending to RSVP by calling the Hettinger REC at 701-567-4323 by July 6 so we have an idea of how many will attend. Because of COVID-19 we will not be serving a meal this year," Rickertsen said. Along with the HREC station tours, we will be hosting an online information session with agronomic information from specialists across the state including updates from the Hettinger and Dickinson REC’s. Please fill out the attached form to register for the online tour session and Q&A with NDSU specialists scheduled for July 8th at 9am (mountain) https://forms.gle/dRFQqJEnxpicZkq87.
- Jerry Bergman, NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 WREC and Nesson Valley field day will be virtual. Prerecorded videos on a variety of topics similar to what we’d cover in person will go live on our website on July 8."
- At Minot, the North Central Research Extension Center, said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 field day will be virtual. Prerecorded videos on a variety of topics will go live on our website onJuly 15." The Langdon Research Extension Center and the Northern Canola Grower's Association Virtual Field Day will be via Zoom on July 16 at 9 a.m. More details will be on their website.
- At NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center, Chris Augustin, director, said the center "was planning to do a small in-person field day on July 8."
- "We will also coordinate a virtual field day, and in addition, are planning to conduct a number of small field days throughout the summer."
- NDSU will also video research from all the centers at a virtual field day for producers to watch later.
- At NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center, Randy Mehlhoff, director, is informing producers that COVID-19 has meant he is not able to hold in-person field days. He may hold a smaller field day later this summer, depending how conditions develop.
- NDSU will be taking videos of research at the centers in the state, so producers can stay on top of research.
- "We are not abandoning our producers. Starting June 22, NDSU Ag Communications will be visiting the RECs and the NDSU main campus to record video of presentations that will be available to producers regarding the 2020 growing season in their region," Mehlhoff said. "The videos will be easily accessible to producers around the state."
- NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center will have a 'virtual field day' this summer.
- "Our field day will be virtual this year. We will put a series of videos on topics that we would typically cover at field day on our website on Field Day, July 14, 2020," said Myrna Friedt at the center.
- NDSU Ag Communications plans to send out press releases related to the topics soon.
- Kevin Sedivec said NDSU Central Grasslands Research Center will have an in-person and virtual field day this year. Check the website for more information.
- The 2020 North Dakota State Fair (NDSF) is cancelled, according to a news release from the State Fair office.
- “We want to thank all of the loyal NDSF goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair director.
- Korslien explained that the decision was in the best interest for all involved.
- “It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair,” she said.
- All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the State Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.
- Dean Aakre, director of the NDSU Center for 4-H Youth Development, said ribbons and premiums awarded by participation in the North Dakota State Fair are not available if the state fair is not held.
- “The North Dakota State Fair generates the majority of their own funding. One exception to that is funding for certain prizes and awards comes from the North Dakota State Legislature through biennial requests from the NDSF,” he said.
- County fairs
- Counties are mostly unsure if their county fairs are being held. Many are planning to have a separate event for 4-H and FFA members to exhibit in a different location. If those events are planned, there can only be 10 to a room, according to NDSU guidelines.
- Tim Faller, director of Mandan’s ARS lab, said there would be no Friends and Neighbor’s Day in 2020.
- Gov. Doug Burgum said at one of his daily press conference that large events such as the North Dakota State Fair are difficult to do in order to maintain physical distancing.
- The Wells County Fair, the Bottineau County Fair, the McLean County Fair, and the Foster County Fair have also been cancelled.
- Contact each county about whether the county fair will go on as scheduled in your county. Most contacted counties said they were unsure if they would have a county fair in 2020.
- The Farm & Ranch Guide will post cancellations online as they are announced.
