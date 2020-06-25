North Dakota State University’s seven Research Extension Centers and Agronomy Seed Farm in North Dakota will host virtual field days in July and August, according to NDSU Agriculture Communications.
Many of the centers will have a Zoom virtual field day that will go live on their designated field day and most will have pre-recorded videos, also. Three will have in-person field days but those require registration before hand due to COVID-19 NDSU rules.
Ryan Buetow, NDSU cropping systems specialist at DREC said they will have videos and a in-person tour following social distancing guidelines on July 8 starting at 5 p.m. (mountain time).
Join Buetow and NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center Director Dr. Chris Augustin on a tour of agronomy trials, overview of major issues, and explore the soil with Dr. Augustin in soil pits.
Please register here at: https://forms.gle/ARCYyjK3SCVLEZKY7 to attend.
If DREC exceeds its allowed capacity, it will host a second session, so register by July 2 so we can plan an extra session if necessary.
Along with our on station tours, DREC will be hosting an online information session with agronomic information from specialists across the state including updates from the Hettinger and Dickinson RECs.
NDSU Dickinson REC staff will be discussing the ongoing research on acidic soil management.
Please register for the online tour session and Q&A with NDSU specialists scheduled for July 8 at 9 a.m. (mountain time) here: https://forms.gle/dRFQqJEnxpicZkq87
CEUs for Certified Crop Advisers have been requested for these events.
For questions about the online or on station event please contact Ryan Buetow at 701-456-1106 or at ryan.buetow@ndsu.edu, please use the subject line “Field Day”.
John Rickertsen, agronomist at Hettinger Research Extension Center, announced they will have a virtual field day with prerecorded videos and a very small in-person field day on July 7, beginning at 4 p.m. MDT. Registration is required.
“We are asking people interested in attending to RSVP by calling the Hettinger REC at 701-567-4323 by July 6 so we have an idea of how many will attend. Because of COVID-19 we will not be serving a meal this year," said John Rickertsen said.
Along with the HREC station tours, they will be hosting an online information session with agronomic information from specialists across the state including updates from the Hettinger and Dickinson RECs. Fill out the form listed above (https://forms.gle/dRFQqJEnxpicZkq87) for the Q&A.
Small-grain varieties will be one of the topics covered at HREC. In addition to small-grain varieties, HREC researchers Caleb Dalley and John,Rickertsen will highlight current agronomy research projects and weed control research.
"The field tour will allow producers to see our current research like soybean population, spring wheat seed treatment and effective herbicide options for regional crops, along with looking at some alternative crops like hemp and buckwheat," Rickertsen said. "The online webinar on July 8 will allow producers to hear from Fargo specialists who would normally be at the field tour, and there will be a live session after each presentation to allow for questions."
Researchers also will host an online session with agronomic information from specialists across the state, including updates from the Hettinger and Dickinson Research Extension Centers. It will be held July 8 at 9 a.m. Mountain time.
Visit the center's website at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/HettingerREC for information on accessing this session.
Jerry Bergman, director of NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 WREC and Nesson Valley field day will be virtual. Prerecorded videos on a variety of topics similar to what we’d cover in person will go live on our website on July 8.”
WREC’s website is: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/willistonrec.
At Minot, Erik Eriksmoen, NDSU NCREC said, “At North Central Research Extension Center, because of COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 field day will be virtual. Prerecorded videos on a variety of topics will go live on our website on July 15.”
Topics include pulses and canola, and many other crops.
The field day will be modified to be held primarily virtually or with small-group tours this summer.
More information to follow. See NCREC’s website at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/northcentralrec
The Langdon Research Extension Center and the Northern Canola Grower's Association Virtual Field Day will be via Zoom on July 16 at 9 a.m. CT.
"In addition to the challenges we face with COVID-19, growing season challenges continue in 2020," says Randy Mehlhoff, LREC director. "Join the NDSU Langdon REC virtual field day as we address 2020 growing season concerns in northeastern North Dakota."
The event will begin with a welcome from Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for Agricultural Affairs.
Topics that will be covered and the presenters are:
* Northern Canola Growers Association update - Barry Coleman, association executive director
* Canola disease update - Venkat Chapara, LREC assistant research professor
* Soybean seeding date study - Bryan Hanson, LREC research agronomist
* Two of the most salt-tolerant annual crops in North Dakota - Naeem Kalwar, NDSU Extension soil health specialist at the LREC
* Late-season prevent plant options - Mehlhoff
* Evaluating suitability of soils for tiling - Larry Cihacek, NDSU soil cience
professor
* Hard red spring wheat (HRSW) breeding program update - Andrew Green, NDSU HRSW breeder
* Small-grain disease update - Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension plant pathologist
* Integrated pest management survey in northeastern North Dakota - Janet Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist
Visit LREC website at: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/langdonrec for info on how to link to the virtual event.
The Agronomy Seed Farm will hold a Virtual Field Day - Monday, July 13, at 5 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 field day will be virtual. Prerecorded videos on a variety of topics will go live on July 13 at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/agronomyseedfarm.
For additional information, contact Brian Otteson, Agronomy Seed Farm director, at 701-347-4743.
Carrington Research Extension Center will have a 'virtual field day' this summer.
“Our field day will be virtual this year. We will put a series of videos on topics that we would typically cover at field day on our website on Field Day, July 14, 2020," said Myrna Friedt at the center.
Topics and NDSU speakers for this year's agronomy program are:
* Spring wheat breeding program and variety review - Andrew Green, NDSU wheat breeder
* Review of NDSU's soybean planting rate by row spacings database results - Endres
* Intercropping crop production systems - Mike Ostlie, CREC agronomist
* Soil fertility considerations with prevented plant acres - Dave Franzen, Extension soil science specialist
* Nitrogen stabilizers to prevent N loss and improve crop N use efficiency - Jasper Teboh, CREC soil scientist
* Phosphorus fertilizer impact on soybean yield - Teboh
* North Dakota noxious weed identification and biology - Endres
* Roundup plus Liberty antagonism with the Enlist soybean system - Ostlie
* Root rot management of field peas - Michael Wunsch, CREC plant pathologist
* Fungicide tank mixtures and application techniques for managing Aschochyta blight in chickpeas - Wunsch
For more information about the crop production program, contact CREC crop
specialists or scientists at 701-652-2951 or by email at NDSU.Carrington.REC@ndsu.edu.
There will be an Oakes Irrigation Research field day and a CREC row crop day. No nnouncements have come on those two events, yet.
Kevin Sedivec said Central Grasslands REC will have an in-person field day on July 28 at 10 a.m. CT and a virtual field day.
For more, see: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/CentralGrasslandsREC,.