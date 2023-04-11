LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The first new Big Bud tractor in 40 years received a lot of buzz from farmers, other equipment dealers, and some of the more than 139,000 visitors at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in March. The huge construction show is held every three years.

In the exhibit area at the show stood a prototype of the new Big Bud 700, a brand-new tractor with a gleaming white paint job with red stripes geared to both the ag and construction industries.

“I’m really proud of what we have done here with the new Big Bud,” said Ron Harmon, owner of Big Equipment Co. in Havre, Mont. Harmon hauled the prototype of the Big Bud 700 down to the show, unveiling the tractor along with Rome Plow Co. of Cedartown, Ga., their partner. “The big story of the day about the new Big Bud is the customer will have full accessibility to all major drive components and they are not prevented from fixing the tractor or working on replacing parts on the unit.”

Harmon has rented a facility to build the tractors. He has hired the facility owner, who is a fabricator, and his crew, and they will be custom building the Big Bud tractors in Havre, which will be a boost to the northern Montana ag community.

Harmon is proud that he is building a tractor that will be completely owned by the farmer/buyer – and the farmer can service, repair, or upgrade the tractor themselves, or with the help of any mechanic they choose.

The Big Bud 700 has a 1.5-inch-thick frame and a rugged drive train with a CAT TA22 18-speed engine at 640 horsepower, heavy duty power shift transmission, LSW710/65R46 tires or other tire options, and CAT 988 HD axles.

“All of our major drive components are Caterpillar, and farmers don’t have to go all that far in any state to find a Caterpillar dealer,” Harmon said, adding the conceptual design and the frame is theirs (Big Equipment and Rome), but nothing else is. Harmon recently received documentation from Caterpillar Inc., approving the components in the Big Bud, which means the tractor has the green light to be custom built.

The axels are the largest of any Big Bud tractor Harmon has ever built.

“This is the largest axle we have ever used in our production tractors,” he said.

The control systems and components are heavy-duty enough to work in trucks and machines used in the mining industry, and now that durability, rugged drive train, and heavy-duty components will be part of the new Big Bud.

“We know it’s built heavy-duty – this one is built even more heavy-duty proportionate to the horsepower than previous tractors. But the big deal is that the major companies have prevented end-users from being able to access a good share of the primary components in any piece of equipment, and we didn’t do that,” Harmon said. “When they learned that we didn’t do that – that the customer has full accessibility to all major drive components and customers can fix and work on replacing parts on the unit, that was important.”

When farmers or others buy a Big Bud 700, they will completely own the tractor. The tractor has a fold-up cab, and then all the components can slide out on a skid steer system so farmers can maintain or repair components.

“A lot of people knew that we had a fold-up cab before access and a fold-up hydraulic hood, but they didn’t necessarily understand that within three hours or so, you can pull (other than the axles) the whole transmission, the engine, the radiator out of the tractor – it all slides out of the tractor,” he said.

The idea behind that was to have tractor accessibility and serviceability. In addition, Harmon said the Big Bud is “infinitely rebuildable.”

“If you slide the skid system out, you can replace the transmission, you can replace the engine with any other make or type of engine cause they’re all meant to fit,” he said.

Harmon talked to farmers at the show about the real reason they wanted to build a more powerful Big Bud tractor. He wanted farmers to have a tractor that would be owned entirely by them, was accessible to components so it was serviceable, and one that could be rebuildable so it could be passed down to future generations.

“What I told farmers was, ‘Now you will be in total control of the tractor you bought without any limitations. You can have a private mechanic work on the tractor, or you can work on it yourself, and it is always updateable. You can pass it down to your children and pass it again and again,” he said. “Since the frame is an inch and a half, I don’t see that ever wearing out.”

Harmon was surprised and pleased with the level of interest in the Big Bud at the show. It garnered more interest than any other model of Big Bud he has ever built or rebuilt.

“We had tremendous interest, which was well above and beyond any expectations we or Rome had. There were a lot of people there from the U.S., Australia, Canada and other countries looking at the tractor,” Harmon said. “I took a box of business cards with me, and I ran out after the end of the third day.”

At Big Equipment, for the last three decades, Harmon and his crew have been rebuilding Big Bud tractors and other old non-computerized tractors. When some new tractors and equipment have 10,000 hours on them, they are often at their life limit, but Big Buds from the past have been out in the field working for 20,000-40,000 hours, he said.

“What we’ve been doing the last 30 years is bringing them (Big Buds) in and rebuilding them, putting them back out again with a new paint job, maybe a new interior and maybe a few other upgrades,” Harmon said, adding he sees this new tractor as being a culmination of 25 years in the manufacturing business and 30 years in the rebuild business. “This new Big Bud is not wore out at 10,000 hours. It can be run for multiple years.”

Harmon and his crew worked hard to find generic parts available all over the world, including parts making up the auto steer and the air conditioning in the cab.

“That means you have many more parts supply stores to find parts in than you ever had before, and components should be less costly,” he said. “With the new Big Bud, you have a tractor that can have an engine rebuilt for a lot less money, whether you want to use a 13-liter engine or an 18-liter engine.”

Harmon has always been a hard-working guy that has supported farmers and the ag industry all his life.

“I’m really proud of what we have accomplished with this tractor for farmers, and one thing about farmers: you take care of them, and they will take care of you,” he said.

Rome Plow Co. is involved because the company wanted a heavy-duty tractor to pull scrapers in construction.

“We use construction super, heavy-duty components for the farmer in the Big Bud tractor that also could be used in the construction industry, so we have two distinct different markets here, but the tractor was built heavy enough to work in either one,” he said.

Besides the Big Bud tractor, some of the other exhibits at the CON/AGG show featured:

• The new Rome Plow Co.’s RAFS series scrapers were introduced along with the Big Bud tractor.

New Cat 930 loader has the line’s auto wheel-torque control that adjusts rim pull to reduce tire slippage.

• While the mining industry has had automated trucks for over a decade, other manufacturers showcased automated machines, including Bobcat, with its Rogue X autonomous loader concept and Develon, with its driverless Concept X2 autonomous dozer.

• Cummins unveiled its fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine at the trade show. The single platform is capable of supporting various fuel types, including hydrogen, natural gas and diesel.

• JCB launched its hydrogen combustion engine at the show.

• Kubota Tractor replaced its SVL75-2 compact track loader with the SVL75-3, which has a diesel engine rated at 74.3 horsepower, but has greater peak torque.

According to a release from the CON/AGG show, the largest trade show hosted 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space. The show is held every three years, so the next show is in 2026.

Caterpillar senior vice president and the trade show chair Phil Kelliher said, “The innovations in the construction industry unveiled [last] week will play a role in helping construction professionals drive meaningful and sustainable economic growth.”

If you’re interested in a new Big Bud Tractor, call Big Equipment Co. in Havre, Mont. at 406-265-9554 or visit www.bigequipment.com.