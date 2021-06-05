New cash flow possible for ag with carbon sequestering

Big picture macroeconomics suggests that to feed a growing human population more sustainably, global food production will need to change, said Berry Marttin, Rabobank managing board executive member.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant component of this, he added, speaking to Jim Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) CEO during a recent online broadcast titled, “The U.S. Soy Suite.”

The Soy Suite is a platform for global food leaders to discuss trends and perspectives. It is sponsored by the soybean checkoff and other soybean organizations.

An international banker, Marttin was asked for his prediction for emerging food production trends. Marttin grew up in Brazil before his family immigrated to the Netherlands. After living in many parts of the world, he returned to the Netherlands to live and work for Rabobank.

During the Soy Suite conversation, Marttin explained that the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement determined food production counts for one-fourth to one-third of global greenhouse emissions. The Paris Agreement aims to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) above pre-industrial levels.

Half of food production emissions occur because natural habitat is destroyed, he said.

“So that’s emissions that are coming from man – the conversion that we do and to land, which can be tackled,” he said.

The other half of emissions come from food production itself, including wasted food.

Marttin believes that global food production could reach a point where it doesn’t create emissions – or enough positive practices are adopted to more than make up for emissions caused by food production. He thinks that the ability of farmland to store carbon could potentially make up for a significant amount of these emissions. Marttin also believes that storing carbon in farmland offers new opportunities for investment and financing.