New cash flow possible for ag with carbon sequestering

Big picture macroeconomics suggests that to feed a growing human population more sustainably, global food production will need to change, said Berry Marttin, Rabobank managing board executive member.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant component of this, he added, speaking to Jim Sutter, U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) CEO during a recent online broadcast titled, “The U.S. Soy Suite.”
The Soy Suite is a platform for global food leaders to discuss trends and perspectives. It is sponsored by the soybean checkoff and other soybean organizations.
An international banker, Marttin was asked for his prediction for emerging food production trends. Marttin grew up in Brazil before his family immigrated to the Netherlands. After living in many parts of the world, he returned to the Netherlands to live and work for Rabobank.
During the Soy Suite conversation, Marttin explained that the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement determined food production counts for one-fourth to one-third of global greenhouse emissions. The Paris Agreement aims to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) above pre-industrial levels.
Half of food production emissions occur because natural habitat is destroyed, he said.
“So that’s emissions that are coming from man – the conversion that we do and to land, which can be tackled,” he said.
The other half of emissions come from food production itself, including wasted food.
Marttin believes that global food production could reach a point where it doesn’t create emissions – or enough positive practices are adopted to more than make up for emissions caused by food production. He thinks that the ability of farmland to store carbon could potentially make up for a significant amount of these emissions. Marttin also believes that storing carbon in farmland offers new opportunities for investment and financing.
“Capturing carbon – by taking it out of the air and pumping it into the ground – could cost most probably as much as $300 a carbon-equivalent ton when done via non-nature based (industrial) technological solutions, such as Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS),” he said.
“And by what we can do as farmers is we are talking about things that don’t even cost $10 or $15, maybe $20 a ton. As such, soil carbon capture or sequestration by farmers is much more cost-effective,” he continued. “We know today that we can capture 1-2 tons per acre, right? But there is potential for an acre to have something between 10-20 tons of carbon sequestered into it, so there is a good cash flow there that we have to look at it.”
He thinks carbon sequestration will create a new cash flow on the farm, and that farmers, indeed, should be paid for storing carbon as they provide a service to society with their efforts.
Rabobank initiated the Rabo Carbon Bank as a pilot program in the Netherlands and the U.S. to better understand methods for sequestering carbon. Their programs include carbon farming to improve farmers’ soil, farm productivity, and biodiversity; carbon setting through consulting and financial products that reward sustainability; and carbon reduction in retail to raise awareness between consumer behavior and climate impact.
“We have millions of clients, farmers around the whole world that are banking with us,” he said. “What we really are trying to do – from small, to medium, to larger farmers – is to see what works and doesn’t work and how do we fix the contracts?”
He wants the Rabo Carbon Bank to come up with answers on how to monitor carbon sequestration efforts; what happens when carbon is released instead of stored through farming practices, etc.; and what are the various types of carbon quality.
“In my view, the most important thing is how can we standardize these (carbon sequestering) contracts and get legislation done properly so that it can also be used as collateral,” he said. “I think it’s very promising.”
Nature cost
Marttin has previously talked about the concept of “nature cost.” This refers to the “impact on nature due to products we consume.” He wants to see products rewarded for using less of nature’s resources. He also wants to see global worth placed on products that have high nutritional value.
The high nutritional value of sustainably-produced meat is a good example.
“We need to measure emissions by nutrition, instead of by calories or tons,” he said.
If we only go for the cheapest carbon, the cheapest calories, we will be eating only sugar…I don’t think that we can survive very long on the pure sugar diet,” he continued. “Per ton, meat seems to emit a lot, but when measured by nutrition, meat’s emissions are not much.”
Food products that are consumed close to where they are produced, and that have high nutritional value, would be rewarded.
At the same time, countries need to cooperate and support each other, he said. Nature tells us where it’s climate smart to produce food.
Consumer trends
As the world moves to the post-COVID-19 pandemic timeframe, large financial companies like Rabobank are evaluating how the global food system functioned during the “shelter-in-place.”
Marttin said the food industry has shown extreme resilience during COVID-19.
And some people had good experiences eating at home during the pandemic.
He thinks the global food industry can build value upon food production resilience and the home-cooking experience, as well as the continued desire by consumers to know where their food comes from.
He’s very interested in global labeling that would share consumer information, identify nutrients, and their cost in emissions.
He added that U.S. soybean farmers can benefit by continuing to be transparent in their practices and by telling their stories to consumers around the world. He thinks it’s important for farmers to promote their crop production reduction in emissions – by 45 percent in the last 75 years.
Soybean growers, he said, need to promote the widespread use and value of sustainable soybeans.
“If you’re going to have a burger, even if it’s a plant-based burger, you still need vegetable cooking oil to make sure that burger is eatable,” he said. “People forget about that because they just don’t have the whole picture in that. So that traceability – that you can show where it’s coming from, and the passion – I do think that we need to reconnect the farmer to society.”
USSEC CEO Sutter pointed out that soybean growers do have a great story to tell customers around the world. In the last 30 years, the U.S. soybean grower has used technology to increase production by 75 percent with a 25 percent evolution in footprint.
A United Nations Food System Summit is occurring this fall in New York, and Marttin and Sutter encourage growers to follow along to get a better understanding of the big picture and emerging food trends.
Growers have used technology to increase production and save nature, but in the future, growers will be incentivized to use technology to balance productivity with carbon sequestration and water-use efficiency.
“That’s where really it’s going to be the key,” Marttin said. “If we want to feed 7, 9, and potentially 10 billion people, how do we increase yields but at the same time reduce the carbon footprint and the overall environmental impact?”
One key, he said, is developing plants that have much larger root systems to sequester carbon while increasing yields. Larger root systems could reduce the need for fertilizer and pesticides, too, he suggested.
“I think we are on the forefront of a new revolution in our industry,” Marttin concluded.