New NDDTL IT system will move more surface lease transactions online

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands (NDDTL) is working to raise awareness among farmers and ranchers about the launch of a new IT system that will move more surface lease transactions online.
“When lessees use the NDDTL website to provide or request information, they interact with our IT system, which was built in 1988 and is in danger of failing because the technology in out-of-date,” said Jodi Smith, Commissioner of University and School Lands.
NDDTL is upgrading to a new IT system, and once in place, though the website will look the same, lessees will be able to complete more transactions on the site, such as:
• Receiving invoices and printing leases
• Tracking the leasing process to verify when leases are coming up for bid
• Applying for cost-share programs and tracking their applications
“The new IT system will walk users through a series of easy steps for each process,” Smith said. “Plus, they will be providing this information in a safe, secure online environment.”
Not only will the upgraded IT system benefit farmers, but it will also increase the working efficiency for NDDTL.
“Right now, the majority of all leasing transactions are handled on paper,” Smith said. “The new IT system will reduce the need for paper documentation, as well as the need for hard-copy files, mailing costs and mail-related delays. Because the online processes will be easy to follow, our staff will be spending less time on the phone responding to questions and more time out in the field completing inspections, signing off on reclamation projects, and working with lessees on our cost share programs.”
Another key impact on NDDTL, as well as lessees, is that the new system will enable the organization to incorporate new technologies to better manage the lands.
“For example, we’ll be able to use GIS, mobile devices and drones to inspect land, to make lease adjustments,” Smith explained. “Simply stated, the new IT system will allow us to maximize technology to the advantage of everyone involved.”
The anticipated launch date for the new IT system is estimated for September.
“When the system is up and running, we will notify all users on our website, which will include additional information and tools to facilitate this transition,” Smith said. “NDDTL also will communicate with constituents in a number of ways, including letters, postcards, etc.”
Smith says the NDDTL staff understands that changes such as this aren’t easy for people who prefer a more hands-on approach, but she says they will be available to assist lessees through this necessary transition.
While the COVID pandemic made it a necessity to conduct online lease auctions, Smith wants to assure lessees that this new system will not be used to conduct online auctions.
“We’ve now returned to live auctions, which will continue to be our standard practice,” she concluded.
To learn more about NDDTL’s history and the important role of the organization, please visit their website at land.nd.gov.