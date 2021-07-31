New NDDTL IT system will move more surface lease transactions online

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands (NDDTL) is working to raise awareness among farmers and ranchers about the launch of a new IT system that will move more surface lease transactions online.

“When lessees use the NDDTL website to provide or request information, they interact with our IT system, which was built in 1988 and is in danger of failing because the technology in out-of-date,” said Jodi Smith, Commissioner of University and School Lands.

NDDTL is upgrading to a new IT system, and once in place, though the website will look the same, lessees will be able to complete more transactions on the site, such as:

• Receiving invoices and printing leases

• Tracking the leasing process to verify when leases are coming up for bid

• Applying for cost-share programs and tracking their applications

“The new IT system will walk users through a series of easy steps for each process,” Smith said. “Plus, they will be providing this information in a safe, secure online environment.”

Not only will the upgraded IT system benefit farmers, but it will also increase the working efficiency for NDDTL.

“Right now, the majority of all leasing transactions are handled on paper,” Smith said. “The new IT system will reduce the need for paper documentation, as well as the need for hard-copy files, mailing costs and mail-related delays. Because the online processes will be easy to follow, our staff will be spending less time on the phone responding to questions and more time out in the field completing inspections, signing off on reclamation projects, and working with lessees on our cost share programs.”