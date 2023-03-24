Producers, especially those who have been looking at rotational grazing practices to revitalize their soil, grass, and cattle but have been deterred by cost, may find interest in a new Ducks Unlimited/NRCS program.

Ducks Unlimited (DU) partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on the $8.73 million NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) from USDA called “Scaling Soil Health.”

“The program is focused on assisting producers in the Prairie Pothole Region to improve soil health, restore grasslands, and improve rotational livestock grazing infrastructure,” said Sam Krohn, Ducks Unlimited biologist, who is handling the program in North Dakota.

The RCPP is a three-state grant program with Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota through NRCS, and producers have until April 1 to apply for the program.

The primary focus is to help plant marginal cropland to diverse native perennial grasses and enhance grasslands through grazing, so the program helps with finances and expertise, as well as infrastructure, under the NRCS EQUIP program.

“So far, we’ve had a lot of interest in the program – my phone has been ringing off the hook so that’s exciting,” Krohn said. “We don’t really have a set number of projects that we’re going to select, so we are just going to see the interest first.”

South Dakota is already on its second application process, but this is the first time the program is being offered in North Dakota.

“This is the first EQIP AFA (Alternate Funding Agreement) in North Dakota, and that gives us more flexibility in delivering the program with producers,” he said.

The new AFA version of RCPP gives DU the flexibility to combine land management practices and rental activities into a single contract.

“The main goals of this were to help farmers and ranchers improve soil health, restore grass, and improve water infiltration into their soils,” he said.

Krohn said they are concentrating on areas of high wetland density within the Prairie Pothole Region and for those who want to transition to regenerative agriculture and restore grasslands.

“The Prairie Pothole Region is DU’s highest priority landscape because of its importance to improving the habitat of wildlife,” he said. “In addition, our overall goal includes working and utilizing relationships with these farmers and ranchers that are on the land every day and helping them with their operations and improving their operations while also helping improve the habitat.”

Some of the projects that producers could choose to undertake include fencing, cross-fencing, electric fencing, water pipelines to pastures, water wells, watering facilities, grass plantings, weed treatment for grasses, as well as hay and pasture grass plantings.

In North Dakota, Krohn said the majority of those calling about the program wanted to start or expand rotational grazing on their property or change cropland into pastureland.

“It's been a real even split between taking crop ground and putting it into pasture with fencing, adding water tanks, water lines, and restoring those fields to grass. And then the other half is people wanting to improve their current pastures with cross-fencing, electric fencing, and adding more water tanks and water lines to be able to utilize rotational grazing,” he said.

The RCPP program offers financial, technical, mentorship and training to producers.

“We index unlimited help with technical assistance,” he said. “We have a staff of five on the conservation side, and we have four biologists and one agronomist.”

Those landowners already taking part in another Ducks Unlimited program may also apply for this RCPP program.

“We actually have a few landowners that have land that they would like to utilize in their grazing operation, so they’re applying for this round for potential grass restorations with grazing infrastructure on their pastures or potential pastures,” Krohn said.

While DU is not offering cover crop plantings this time around, they have programs funded through the Outdoor Heritage Fund that can fit for cover crop plantings to graze livestock on if the producer is looking for that option. The program is called the “Cover Crop and Livestock Integration Program.”

“We’re in our third phase of that right now. We just got a new round of funding for the third round that utilizes crops on farming ground,” he said. “We have been able to put water tanks, water lines, and fencing around cropland in North Dakota for livestock grazing.

“Since that niche was filled, we had this other RCPP funding to utilize the potential grass restoration projects that we have or that people want to do,” Krohn continued. “There was a large amount of funding that became available through these types of programs, and we saw the opportunity to utilize those funds in needed areas.”

The projects that the RCPP program is funding would enhance the quality of wetlands.

“The quality of wetlands can be enhanced by having projects that lead to less runoff, better water infiltration into the soil to help those wetlands, and projects utilizing rotational grazing to give those areas that the wetlands are near a rest to help those wetlands perform as they should,” he said.

Krohn said applicants that are chosen will develop management plans of 3-5 years to achieve specific objectives.

Farmers and ranchers interested in this new opportunity can call Sam Krohn at 701-934-1635 or skrohn@ducks.org for more information.