With the cost of inputs like fertilizer and chemicals rising for farmers in recent years, a new website is hoping to simplify the shopping process.

The GROWERS platform, launched on Dec. 1, 2022, and allows buyers to request an input and then receive and compare offers with local retailers and retailers in the GROWERS retail network. It is currently available to farmers in South Dakota and Illinois and plans to expand to additional markets, including North Dakota and several western states, in 2023.

The new website, growers.ag, can be viewed from a cell phone or laptop and provides farmers access to supplier’s prices on inputs from growers in the network, giving them an organized approach to the process.

“When we first started thinking about developing this platform, we surveyed 30,000 farmers to ask them how they purchase and how they prefer to work with retailers,” said Anna Sheets, GROWERS vice president of marketing. “Most of the farmers we talked to work with two or more retailers, but the way they would hear back from retailers varied. Some would call at random times and the farmer is trying to jot down the info on the back of a gas station napkin, and other times the retailer didn’t respond at all.”

To simplify this process, the platform is aiming to make shopping for farm inputs as easy as other online shopping experiences.

“Farmers are already shopping online for other things they need and they are used to using platforms like Amazon and others,” Sheets said. “We are trying to recreate that ease of experience by unifying retailers and cost comparisons on one site.”

Sheets said the platform isn’t changing the relationship between the farmers and the retailer by adding a middle man. It is just helping the farmer to be more efficient.

The platform is free for farmers and retailers pay to be listed, in addition to an annual fee depending on retailer size.

“In addition to getting prices in a timely way, farmers can also consider alternative or replacement products for what they are shopping for,” Sheets said.

GROWERS was founded in 2012 by Steven Valencsin, who grew up on a farm in the state of Washington. He said he created GROWERS because he wanted to improve technology and software in the agriculture industry.

In addition to the GROWERS cost-comparison platform, the company also offers software programs that provide data analysis for farmers to help them make management decisions. The GROWERS Connect service is a text messaging software that allows retails to send their customers details on products, discounts, and events.

In all, the company’s goal is to make parts of the farming experience more streamlined, Sheets said.

“We are here to help digitize parts of the farm business, giving farmers the tools they need to quickly make accurate decisions for their operation,” Sheets said. “We also want to help ag retailers grow their business.”

For more information, visit www.growers.ag.