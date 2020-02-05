GRAND FORKS, N.D. – If your cropping rotation contains small grains, dry beans, soybeans or potatoes, you will want to attend this year’s International Crop Expo (ICE) at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The expo dates are Feb. 19-20 with the doors opening at 9 a.m., both mornings of the show.
In addition to seminars every day on each of the crops, a special keynote speaker will be a part of the program each day, starting at 1 p.m., as well. Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus of agriculture at Virginia Tech, will address those attending on Wednesday, Feb. 19. His topic will be “Agriculture Today: It is What It Is…What Should We Do About It?” He will highlight the financial and business management characteristics that one must focus on in planning, strategizing, executing and monitoring for 2020 and beyond. His address will be sponsored by AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association will sponsor Molly Yeh, the star of the Food Network’s new series, “Girl Meets Farm.” Yeh lives on a farm on the North Dakota-Minnesota border with her fifth-generation farmer husband and their little flock of chickens. She has been featured by the New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit and New York Magazine.
A unique aspect of this show is the fact that it’s the only one in the region that devotes part of its program to the potato industry, both in terms of educational seminars and commercial exhibitors.
The ICE resulted from the merger of what were once three separate commodity events – the Potato Expo, Small Grains Institute and the Grand Forks Soybean and Bean Day. Each of these predecessor events had a strong educational aspect to their program and that emphasis has been carried forward to the ICE, according to show organizers.
The following is a schedule of seminars at this year’s International Crop Expo:
Soybeans/Dry Beans
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9:00 a.m., “Optimizing Fungicide Application Methods for Improved Management of White Mold in Dry Beans & Soybeans,” with Michael Wunsch, plant pathologist at Carrington REC.
9:40 a.m., “North Dakota Soybean Fertility Revisions,” with Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist.
10:20 a.m., “Updated Soybean Management Practices,” by Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist for broadleaf crop production.
11:00 a.m., “Emotional Stress on the Farm: Implementing Practical Strategies to Cope (Joint Session with Small Grains),” with Monica Kramer-McConkey, LPC, rural mental health specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:00 a.m., “Soybean Weed Management Challenges in 2020,” by NDSU Extension weed specialist, Joe Ikley.
9:40 a.m., “What’s New for Insect Pests of Dry Beans and Soybeans,” with Janet Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist.
10:20 a.m., “2020 Marketing without 20/20 Vision (Joint Session with Small Grains)” by Bret Oelke, president of Innovus Agra LLC.
Potato Program
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9:00 a.m., “Fertilization After Fall Flooding,” with Carl Rosen, Department of Soil, Water & Climate at the University of Minnesota.
9:30 a.m., “United Potato Growers Potato Outlook,” by Mark Klompien, CEO United Potato Growers.
10:00 a.m., “Washington Update,” with Kendra Keenan, global marketing manager for Foodservice, Potatoes USA.
11:15 a.m., “BASF – New Products for Potatoes,” with Ken Deibert, BASF.
11:30 a.m., “Use of Aerial Imagery for Potato Growers,” by Kirk Stueve, Ceres Imaging.
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:00 a.m., “Minnesota Certified Seed Report,” by Eric Byra, Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
9:10 a.m., “North Dakota Certified Seed Report,” with Kent Sather, N.D. State Seed Department.
9:20 a.m., “What’s with the Wild Fall Weather?” with Daryl Richison, director of N.D. Ag Weather Network (NDAWN).
9:50 a.m., “Trapping Spores of Late Blight: the Canadian Experience,” with Eugenia Banks, Ontario Potato Board.
10:30 a.m., “Pointers on Spring Fumigation,” with Kevin Coleman, NovaSource.
11:00 a.m., “2020 Vision on Seed Management,” with Andy Robinson and Gary Secor from NDSU.
11:30 a.m., “Common Scab Management,” by Eugenia Banks, Ontario Potato Board.
Small Grains Program
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9:00 a.m., “Soil Testing After a Wet Fall: How Low Can You Go?” with John Breker, soil scientist at AGVISE Laboratories.
9:40 a.m., “Challenges and Opportunities of Using Drones to Aid in Crop Management Decisions,” by Joel Ransom, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn.
10:20 a.m., “Options for Spring Application of Fertilizer,” by Marla Riekman, Manitoba Agriculture soil management specialist.
11:00 a.m., Joint session with beans on “Coping with Emotional Stress.”
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:00 a.m., “Small Grain Disease Update: What We Learned in 2019,” with NDSU Extension cereal crop plant pathologist Andrew Friskop.
9:40 a.m., “Drying and Storage Options for High Moisture Grain,” by Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension ag engineer.
10:20 a.m., “2020 Marketing without 20/20 Vision,” a joint session with beans.
For certified crop advisors (CCA), there will be CEU credits available for those attending the education seminars. Parking at the Alerus and gate admission is free and the show is open to the public.
More information is available by going to their website: www.cropexpo.com.