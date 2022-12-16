Nordby discusses experiences with AI’ing

Adams County Extension agent and fourth-generation rancher Hannah Nordby shared her experiences with producers about breeding and artificial insemination (AI) at her family’s ranch, the Seven Hat Ranch near Amidon, N.D.

Nordby was one of several cattle experts at a heifer synchronization and cow management workshop at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center in November.

Along with her siblings, Ty and Tate, Nordby helps out on the family’s cow/calf operation during important times of the year, including breeding season.

Nordby said she has gained experience through helping her parents, Donald and Sarah Nordby, with their AI business, Badlands Genetics. She has been learning about AI protocols since she was young.

“I think I’ve been running around with my dad and helping with breeding projects in southwest North Dakota since I was an eighth grader,” she said. “I would go and load artificial insemination guns and keep everyone in line. It might be hard to believe, but we have rules for the AI barn.”

When she was older, Nordby started to help breed cattle and load AI guns. At the ranch nowadays, everyone has a job when AI’ing heifers.

“As I got older, I started breeding cows myself and now we flip-flop between breeding and loading AI guns. It’s hard work, but we have a lot of fun, too,” she said. “At the end of the day, we wouldn’t do what we do if we didn’t get to work with some amazing folks.”

Nordby explained the protocol producers need to follow to begin AI’ing their heifers and cows. If they have time to heat detect, that will help them have the highest conception rates.

“I think a good rule of thumb that we always follow is: the more you mess with Mother Nature by narrowing the breeding window, the lower your conception rates are going to be. It’s a balance of selecting the best protocol that fits your operations while optimizing conception rates,” she said.

When they AI at the Seven Hat Ranch, they select the correct semen straw from the nitrogen tank, thaw it for the appropriate time, and then load the semen straw into the AI gun.

“If we are using multiple sires, I also keep track of which AI gun has what sire loaded into it, along with which cow/heifer it should be inseminated into. The gun loader is the brains of the operation,” Nordby said.

It is important to manage expectations when starting to AI, she says, because while all producers would like to see an 80 percent conception rate or higher, it’s not the norm.

“Don’t think you are going to knock it out of the park the first year. Expect that you will have a learning curve and do your best to be proactive,” she said.

Factors to consider:

• Keep track of feed rations, weather conditions, weight of heifers at breeding, pasture conditions and pasture rotation, mineral programs and the general demeanor of the group as a whole so you can correlate the various factors that lead to success and experiment with management points that may be helpful to improve conception rates.

“We are constantly learning from our producers. Some producers swear by gomer bulls or finding a way to keep a few bulls corralled nearby to help heifers begin to cycle,” Nordby said.

• Nutrition is vital and plays a huge factor in conception rates.

• Check out your facilities and note will have helping you.

• Controlling the environment will help heifers keep weight on better, Nordby explained.

Are the heifers going to be in a pasture or dry lot? Will the heifers be transferred to a new environment after breeding?

“If you are moving from a dry lot to a pasture, consider making the initial move into a smaller breeding pasture,” she said. “This limits the exploration factor where cattle tend to put on a lot of miles checking out the pasture and decreasing their plane of nutrition.”

• Make sure of what the AI timeline is.

“Double-check your times because you don’t want to accidentally be breeding cattle at 2 a.m.,” Nordby said, adding that when producers have their timeline, they should make sure that they have enough help, and that everyone knows what is expected of them during AI’ing.

• Expect that you will need to adjust from one year to the next year and communicate that to everyone involved. As a special note, Nordby said to make sure you feed your help well.

Nordby related some mistakes she made while first going out on the road with her dad to AI, and what she learned from that.

“I still remember the first day that I went with my dad to go load guns. We had two different producer projects lined out that day,” she said.

At the first place, Dad showed me the process and I’m loading the guns – we’re going along and it’s going great – when all of a sudden, we’re all done,” Nordby said. “I look in my little CITO thaw unit (a unit for thawing semen at a constant rate) and we have two extra straws of semen.”

The AI barn creates a natural barrier between you and the guys working the cattle behind the barn.

“I was just going along and doing my thing, and suddenly, we were out of cows, but we weren’t out of semen,” she said.

Nordby’s dad docked $30 of her wages for that mistake. At the next stop, another mistake happened, and it was another learning experience.

“We get to our next place and as I’m transferring some semen straws from the nitrogen tank, I end up dropping one of the semen straws and it falls to the ground and lands between the cracks,” she said. “I can’t salvage it, and it is just sitting there thawing out on the ground – just out of reach. So I got another $30 docked from my wages that day.”

Nordby explained those mistakes are “really important life lessons.”

“I’m proud to say at the second stop, I remembered to ask them to tell me when there were 10 cows left. So I learned from that first mistake. I made a different mistake, but I promise you I’ve never dropped another straw semen on the ground since then,” Nordby said.

The Seven Hat Ranch had some open cows this fall partially due to the spring blizzards, and they also had problems keeping young calves safe in the hazardous conditions this past April.

“We did have more open cattle and lighter calves when we weaned this fall. We correlated this with the stress from the two blizzards in April on back-to-back weekends,” Nordby said, adding cattle producers learn to be flexible and creative when they raise animals in North Dakota. “Mother Nature is always in charge.”

Some of the ways her family tried to cope in the harsh weather conditions was to utilize barns. To keep the calves safe, they kept them in separate pens, understanding that was necessary to save as many calves as possible.

“The calves needed to be separated from their mother cows for a period of time. Because the calves were so young, and the cows were extremely stressed out and there were issues pairing up mother cows to their appropriate calf. Everyone was having a bit of an identity crisis,” she said.

“We were careful to keep bunches of cows together that calved together, because we weren’t sure which cow mothered which calf. When it was all said and done, and the cattle were turned out to pasture, and many cows ended up nursing more than one calf. It was a group effort, and the cows deserve a lot of credit for bouncing back the way they did,” she added.

Nordby concluded by saying there are many good resources for AI’ing. Talk to your Extension agent for more information.