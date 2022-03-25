North Dakota Beef to School program benefiting local students

Many North Dakota schools are buying North Dakota beef from their local processing plant for student lunches, thanks to an ongoing campaign by Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) members.

“It’s exciting and rewarding to see kids having real North Dakota beef for their lunch at school. The North Dakota Beef to School program benefits North Dakota students, ranchers, and local businesses, including local meat processing plants,” said Kerry Dockter, president of I-BAND.

August Heupel, an I-BAND board member and rancher near Medina, along with other I-BAND board members, brought 150 pounds of North Dakota ground beef to the Kidder County School District in Steele on March 8 – beef that the school had purchased from the Bowdon Meat Processing Co-op.

Head cook Sue Caron accepted the beef from I-BAND and said she was thrilled to be able to prepare meatloaf using North Dakota beef for students from kindergarten through high school.

“We really like cooking with North Dakota beef. The first thing we noticed about the beef was the color – it looked amazing; it was lean and it smelled like real beef. Cooking with it, it had a wonderful aroma,” she said.

Caron added that kids who live on farms and ranches, along with the teachers, picked up right away on the fact they were eating real North Dakota beef.

“Those farm kids noticed how much better the meatloaf tasted, and they knew it was North Dakota beef,” she said.