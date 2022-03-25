North Dakota Beef to School program benefiting local students

Many North Dakota schools are buying North Dakota beef from their local processing plant for student lunches, thanks to an ongoing campaign by Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) members.
“It’s exciting and rewarding to see kids having real North Dakota beef for their lunch at school. The North Dakota Beef to School program benefits North Dakota students, ranchers, and local businesses, including local meat processing plants,” said Kerry Dockter, president of I-BAND.
August Heupel, an I-BAND board member and rancher near Medina, along with other I-BAND board members, brought 150 pounds of North Dakota ground beef to the Kidder County School District in Steele on March 8 – beef that the school had purchased from the Bowdon Meat Processing Co-op.
Head cook Sue Caron accepted the beef from I-BAND and said she was thrilled to be able to prepare meatloaf using North Dakota beef for students from kindergarten through high school.
“We really like cooking with North Dakota beef. The first thing we noticed about the beef was the color – it looked amazing; it was lean and it smelled like real beef. Cooking with it, it had a wonderful aroma,” she said.
Caron added that kids who live on farms and ranches, along with the teachers, picked up right away on the fact they were eating real North Dakota beef.
“Those farm kids noticed how much better the meatloaf tasted, and they knew it was North Dakota beef,” she said.
Dockter pointed out that while North Dakota beef might cost a little more than commodity beef, the yield has been demonstrated to be higher, so that offsets the price.
The Bowdon Meat Processing Co-op, which has been selling local beef to schools, has members on its board who are local ranchers.
“Corey Hart (rancher from Chaseley) is one of our board members and he is also a member of I-BAND. He encouraged us to get behind the school beef project and process local ranchers’ beef for schools,” said Erin Wagner, manager of Bowdon Meat Processing Co-op. “We all wanted to do it because we always want to support our local businesses and we also want to see our local kids eating good quality North Dakota beef.”
Wagner said the co-op is in the process of contracting with several schools to process local beef for the next school year.
“All of our beef is sourced from local producers in the region around Bowdon,” she added.
I-BAND began the North Dakota Beef to School pilot program last year by donating $3,000 to buy local ground beef from a North Dakota beef processing plant to give to 12 schools in the state.
If those 12 schools liked the beef, their cooks could decide to buy local beef instead of commodity beef from their local processing plant, and they could pass the word to other schools about how beneficial it was.
“We were hoping it would spread by word of mouth and other schools might want to buy local North Dakota beef for their student lunch program,” Dockert said.
Deb Egeland, Department of Public Instruction, said I-BAND members approached her last year, asking if it were possible to have a program to donate beef to public schools in the state.
“I told him there was no need for a program or a donation. Schools have a budget to buy their own food with, including ground beef, and the only requirement was the beef must come from a state-inspected or USDA federally-inspected plant,” Egeland said.
I-BAND decided to donate the ground beef initially, so schools could taste the beef and see if they enjoyed it enough that they would purchase local beef from that point on.
The organization joined with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Instruction’s Child Nutrition and Food Distribution to implement the North Dakota Beef to School project.
In the initial pilot project, I-BAND asked John Roswech, an I-BAND member, rancher, and owner of South Forty Beef, a beef processing plant in Mott, to partner with them to process ground beef for the schools.
“They contacted me the end of last year and asked me if I wanted to partner with them to get North Dakota beef into schools and why wouldn’t I?” Roswech said.
Roswech pointed out that South Dakota schools had been buying local beef from local processing plants for a couple of years now and have had good success with it.
“I-BAND purchased the beef from me at below cost and we delivered ground beef to 12 schools in the initial pilot project, mostly on the I-94 corridor,” he said. “We found out that there was zero awareness that local North Dakota beef could be bought and cooked in the school lunches.”
The school cooks were happy to make lunches with North Dakota beef. They want their young students to enjoy their lunches.
Heupel added, “We wanted the schools to taste locally-raised and locally-processed beef and see what they thought. The cooks loved it and so did the school kids.”
At the same time, Egeland surveyed schools and only two in the state said they would not purchase local beef due to safety issues. All other schools wanted local beef.
“It has been an unbelievable program for producers and local processing plants in the state of North Dakota,” Dockter said.
Many of the schools who were in the initial pilot project called South Forty or their local processing plant, such as Bowdon Meat Processing Co-op, to order more local ground beef for their school lunch program and the word spread.
Some of the schools, such as Fargo and Bismarck, have central kitchens that make food for all the schools in the district and distribute it out to them fully-cooked.
Fargo and Bismarck did an initial test with South Forty’s North Dakota beef versus USDA commodity beef, and both schools had basically the same feedback.
“The feedback I got was the North Dakota beef tasted like real beef, smelled like beef, and the yields were higher,” Roswech said. “What that means is, if you buy 1,000 pounds of North Dakota beef and 1,000 pounds of USDA commodity beef, the North Dakota beef from South Forty Beef would be 15-20 percent higher in yield than commodity beef.”
In March 2022, Egeland told I-BAND that 40 schools out of 200 were purchasing beef from their local processing plants in North Dakota.
“We hope there will be more buying North Dakota beef, especially for the entire 2022-23 school year,” Heupel said.
Roswech made many school kids happy with their lunches at school in his community of Mott/Elgin.
Mott and Elgin School Districts purchase beef from South Forty Beef for school lunches.
“I see kids in town all the time and they high-five me and say the beef is excellent and thank me,” he said. “I think the North Dakota Beef to School program is a phenomenal program.”
Some large schools order beef frozen delivered monthly from South Forty Beef and smaller schools often order the beef fresh and delivered weekly.
“Every school does it differently,” he said. “We picked up another school yesterday, Dickinson, because they wanted their school districts to have North Dakota beef.”
Another part of the program Roswech likes is how it teaches kids in the bigger schools like Fargo where their beef and food comes from.
“A lot of these kids in Fargo and Bismarck don’t know where their food comes from. It gives us the opportunity to teach them local beef is not grown in a lab – it doesn’t come from China. Your beef is coming from this ranch in this county in North Dakota,” he said
Egeland said the Beef to School program is a win-win for everyone involved.
“Using locally-sourced beef is a win for the students, a win for local farmers, and a win for our communities,” she said.
Rosweld continues to get more orders for North Dakota beef from schools across the state.
“By buying North Dakota beef, keeping the money in the state, you are actually supporting your neighbor,” Rosweld concluded.