North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites.

“We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry in North Dakota in many ways throughout the years, and we are planning to have some special speakers and events at the meeting,” said Kathy Tokach, immediate past president of the NDCW and one of the organizers of the annual meeting. Tokach is a seedstock and cow/calf operator with her husband, Richard, at Tokach Angus Ranch near St. Anthony.

The NDCW had to cancel last year’s state meeting due to COVID precautions, so this year’s meeting will be especially meaningful.

There was a special logo designed to celebrate the 70th anniversary.

“Our message for the 70th anniversary meeting is ‘celebrating 70 years working for the brand,’ and we had a logo made to honor that,” Tokach said.

NDCW also created a 70th anniversary book about the organization, its women members, and the activities they participate in.

“Members sent in small biographies and all the districts sent in photos of some of the activities and events they have held,” she said.

There are nine districts that make up the NDCW.

For example, one district packaged ground beef to present to food pantries, and others supported beef education in a myriad of ways.

One district has a Kindergarten Day in Watford City each year, except for last year during COVID. It is usually held out on the grounds of the school, where booths and fun events are held. Some of the fun events include coloring, playing games, and wagon rides where horses pull around wagons filled with kids enjoying the day.