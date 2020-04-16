Below is an April 16 press release from the North Dakota FFA Association on the cancellation of the 2020 North Dakota State FFA Convention:
The N.D. FFA Association has entered into uncharted waters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a thorough review of the situation and resources available, the North Dakota FFA Association Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 State FFA Convention. The vote was not an easy decision by the board, but the decision was made for the safety of the members, teachers, supporters, and their communities. The Convention was scheduled to be held on June 1-4, 2020, on the campus of North Dakota State University. It would have been North Dakota’s 91st Convention held since its chartering in 1929 and typically has over 1,400 members and advisors in attendance.
“We are in an unprecedented time that has put forth a lot of unknowns. So in the best interest of everyone involved, the decision was made. The fourth line of the FFA Motto is “Living to Serve”. This difficult decision allows our members to serve their communities in ensuring they are a part of ending this pandemic. The agriculture community is a resilient group, and the N.D. FFA feels like we can do the same in overcoming this challenge. Success is born from sacrifice, and our members are going to overcome this sacrifice and achieve many great things in the years ahead,” said Aaron Anderson, state advisor.
“It’s unsettling. The fact that an event that is anticipated by so many year after year can come to a screeching halt like this is hard to wrap my mind around. I still believe in the determination of the NDFFA, though, and I really think we’ll see something great be made out of this situation,” said Ben Van Berkom, state president.
Plans are in the works for a virtual celebration of our members the week of June 1-4. The celebration will include the announcement of our 2020 State Proficiency Award Winners, State Degree recipients, American Degree nominees, and the N.D. FFA Stars. In addition, we will celebrate our 2019-20 N.D. State Officers and the outstanding job they have done this year serving N.D. FFA. We can’t forget the nominations of the 2020-21 N.D. State Officers that will take place on June 1-2, 2020.
More details will be shared over our social media pages in the coming weeks.