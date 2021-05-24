North Dakota herb farm has new location, owners

BISBEE, N.D. – One of the state’s largest herb farms, gardendwellers FARM, has a new location and new owners.

Apryl and Adam Mawby, young beginning farmers, took over the business in February from Adam’s parents, Holly and Barry Mawby.

Holly and Barry started the farm in 2001 at a location near Esmond, N.D., growing culinary herbs, fruits, and flowers for nearly 20 years. They planted herbs by hand and sold up to 30 single varieties of herbs in various-sized packages for wholesale and retail markets.

Holly and Barry took their herbs to sell fresh at farmers’ markets and grocery stores in the region, and their son, Adam helped them, as well.

Adam started raising livestock in 2014, and began gardendwellers RANCH in 2019. He raises Katahdin sheep, which are known for excellent lamb meat. Since then, he has added other livestock.

“I started the ranch by looking at soil health and how we can use management to provide for the soil, so that the soil will provide for us,” he said.

The gardendwellers location near Esmond wasn’t large enough to have grazing land for their livestock, so the young Mawbys searched for a larger location to move the operation to.

Paul and Diane Overby, of Wolford, N.D., were looking to retire from farming but wanted to find the right young couple to transition their farm to. They contacted the Mawbys, met with them, and decided they were right for the farm.

The Overbys no-till farm several crops on rotation, using regenerative ag, soil health, and stewardship of the land practices.