North Dakota oil producers could help with energy prices

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected energy prices, but it is not the only issue in the global energy economy.

Russia is the number three oil exporter after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and almost half of Russia’s oil goes to China, and secondly, to western Europe.

“The U.S.’ ban of Russian oil, while not a big deal in itself, may have an impact on Russia, in combination with other countries banning that oil,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist. “In the future, that oil is going to have to find a home – 11 percent of global supply disappearing has huge implications.”

China will probably buy more oil from Russia and less from Middle East, which probably lessens the effect of sanctions for Russia.

“Shell announced it will no longer buy Russian oil a day after they bought a huge amount at a huge discount,” Ripplinger said.

The U.S. will need to reallocate oil within its economy.

“It may lead to historically higher prices,” he said.

The price of gasoline in North Dakota is not yet at a historically high level in real terms. In 2013, AAA reported gas was $4.19 a gallon on May 13. Adjusted for inflation, it was $5.25 a gallon.

“Because of inflation, gas prices aren’t that bad yet,” he said.

Longer-term, western companies are pulling out of Russia, with Russia saying it would nationalize those assets.

With the size of Russia’s oil industry, Russia needs oilfield services: inputs, consulting, and equipment to develop oil.

“A lot of that is based in the U.S. or outside Europe. How is Russia going to get those services now?” he asked. “You could see something happening akin to what happened in Venezuela, where there wasn’t much investment and production declined steadily.”

J.P. Morgan was the first to put out an oil number of $185 per barrel, and some have forecasted even higher numbers.

“That is by far the highest prices we have ever seen in oil, if the West lines up and stops importing,” Ripplinger said.

Last year at this time, before the Ukraine invasion, things were looking good, which led to higher prices at the pump.

“We had this recovery from COVID; people were driving more for purpose and pleasure – or they were up until a few weeks ago,” he said.

When looking long-term at higher prices, and the economy being shaky, inflation and other impacts from higher energy prices could happen.

“We are going to have to wean ourselves off Russian oil in terms of western consumption. We are likely going to have to go through something called ‘demand destruction,’” he said.

That means making permanent changes in the way we do things, such as less driving, electric cars, and different fuels to get by with less at a time when weeks ago demand was higher.

On the supply side, this all is coming off a time when COVID shut things down. It did not come back quickly because no one expected COVID to come on so fast to begin with.

Lately, it has been more difficult to finance oil development investments.

Globally, there are issues with natural gas as a major feedstock of fertilizer. There are also fertilizer issues with coal in China.

“Western Europe is realizing they mismanaged the energy transition. They have not been thoughtful about their energy security,” he said. In the short-term, they are trying to find ways to bridge this gap.

Fortunately, spring is here, and natural gas demand and use is declining, as it is not required as much for heating.

“However, winter is not that far away in terms of Europe finding supplies to get them what they need,” Ripplinger said.

What could happen with energy globally is still an unknown.

In North Dakota, while the oil industry can’t respond right away, it could come close because there are drilled, uncompleted wells existing in the state.

“We still have a lot of drilled, unfracked wells in western North Dakota,” Ripplinger said. “We did a good job of taking them back from being offline as the economy recovered from COVID. We basically made it through half of them and we could finish off the rest and bring a whole lot of supply on line.”

Ripplinger pointed out that if that happened, it would help address higher gas prices.

“That’s good on the consumer side. But farmers need diesel for planting and prices are higher than usual,” he said. “You can see high volatility in these prices, which will be part of the economy for a long time. There was not a lot of give in the system even before the Ukraine invasion.”

But Ripplinger believes people will go ahead and drive this summer. Inflation can damage the economy and there are still issues with the supply chain. It is possible people may start buying fuel-efficient vehicles or purchase vehicles with a different power system.

“If we put on a million barrels of oil in the next few months, we’ll be sitting in a much better spot, but again, nowhere near having prices outside the Ukraine invasion and other issues,” Ripplinger concluded.

