VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 83rd annual North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS), will run from Feb. 29 to March 7 in Valley City, N.D. This is the longest running ag show in the region and features a variety of activities for the entire family.
As always, the commercial exhibit area will be packed with a wide variety of products and services directly related to agriculture.
Don’t forget the Food Court area on the north side of the Main Exhibit Building (MEB), where an assortment of food items will be available to fend off the hunger pains.
Here is a key to the locations of the various events referred to in the schedule: MA – Main Arena; NGA – National Guard Armory; MEB – Main Exhibit Building; WA – West Arena; SEB – South Exhibit Building; and HAC – Hi-Liner Activity Center.
The following is a day-by-day rundown of some of the activities at this year’s Winter Show. A full schedule can be found at northdakotawintershow.com:
Friday, Feb. 28 (Pre-Winter Show Events)
The activities get underway with the State Crop Show judging beginning at 1 p.m., in the MA.
Saturday, Feb. 29 (Pre-Winter Show Events)
The MA will become the scene of the “Leap into NDWS” Country Concert. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Sunday gets started with a Junior Cattle Heifer & Steer Show in the MA at 8 a.m. Some afternoon activities include: “King of the Sale Ring” Bid Call Contest in the SEB, Classic Steer Show at 2 p.m., Hog Show at 3 p.m., and the Friends of the N.D. Winter Show Social in the early evening at 5 p.m.
Monday, March 2
The 83rd annual North Dakota Winter Show officially opens its doors at 10 a.m., with commercial exhibits in the MEB and SEB. These exhibits will remain open until 7 p.m.
The first youth education session will start at 10 a.m., in the MA, with a presentation on “Ag Home Safety.” This will be followed at 1:30 p.m. with “Five Keys to Retiring Fearlessly,” by Valley City Thrivent Financial Office.
Chili Cook-Off setup will being at 4 p.m. in the MA, with the actual event kicking off at 5 p.m. Following that will be Community Olympics at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Following the Tractor Pull at noon, “Keeping the Farm in the Family,” will be presented by Valley City Thrivent Financial Office at 1:30 p.m., in the SEB.
At 4 p.m., will be the Valley City Chamber Ag Social, where the N.D. State Crop Show Honoree and the Rutledge Kane Award will be presented. The N.D. Ag Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will also be a part of the festivities.
Wednesday, March 4
Exhibits again open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m.
The Senior Dance Day also opens at 10 a.m. at the Valley City Eagles. This is for your dancing and listening pleasure. Starburst Band will be the featured entertainment. A chuck wagon lunch will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the event ends at 3 p.m.
Evening activities in the MA will be Women’s Breakaway Roping, a fun event for all to enjoy.
Thursday, March 5
Exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in both buildings. Horse activities get underway at 10 a.m., with the Pony Pull in the MA.
The first ag education session on the AgCountry stage in the SEB begins at 10:30 a.m. A second session will follow at 11:30 a.m.
At noon, the Horse Pulling contest will be held in the MA, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Horse Team Events featuring the obstacle course, log skidding and barrel pattern.
The horse events concluded at 6:30 p.m., with a Ranch Rodeo in the MA.
In other events on Thursday, the NDWS Luncheon will be held at the Eagles, starting at 12:30 p.m., and will feature Jessie Veeder, a North Dakota singer, writer, photographer and art advocate.
Friday, March 6
Friday will kick off with Queen Horsemanship at 8 a.m., in the MA. The Antique & Craft Show and the 4-H Critter Corral will both get started at 10 a.m.
Afternoon sessions include a PRCA Rodeo Slack, as well as the Queen Interviews and Fashion Show starting at 2 p.m.
Starting at 7 p.m., will be the NDWS PRCA Rodeo in the MA.
Saturday, March 7
The day begins at 8 a.m., with the Hippology Contest at Valley City State University. The Antique & Craft Show opens at 10 a.m., at the National Guard Armory (NGA).
Also at 10 a.m., the Commercial Exhibits and the 4-H Critter Corral are in the SEB. The Crop Judging Contest will also start at 10 a.m., at the Eagles.
The Open House for the Classic Steer carcasses will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Meat.
The awards for Hippology and the Crop Judging Contest will be presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m., in the stage area.
There is no charge for parking or entrance to either the Winter Show’s Main Building or SEB, and the facility is handicapped accessible. However there is a charge for many of the entertainment events and those prices are available in their printed schedule; on the NDWS website: www.northdakotawintershow.com or by calling their office at 701-845-1401. Tickets can also be ordered by either calling the toll-free number or on the website.