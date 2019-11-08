VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 20th annual edition of the North Star Classic (NSC) will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) Events Center in Valley City, N.D., Dec. 5-8.
The North Star Classic, an agriculture-oriented show focusing primarily on the livestock sector of production agriculture, began in 2000 and has now become the largest cattle show in North Dakota. The event allows cattlemen to not only display their livestock and compete in both individual and pen shows, but it also allows the exchange of ideas, trends, and sales of several breeds. Junior shows allow youth to be involved in the cattle industry and hone their skills of livestock showing, judging, and fitting.
Two big changes will take place at this year’s NSC, according to show manager Tesa Klein. The Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale will be held at the NDWS Events Center this year, instead of at the Valley City Eagles Club.
“This should get more people up here to see what is happening,” Klein said. “The new Country Christmas will also bring an entirely new crowd up to the North Star Classic to see the cattle and the various vendors.”
As part of the activities at Country Christmas, an author from the Buchanan, N.D., area will be doing book readings and the staff is also working on getting a local artist who will do an art part of this feature.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Thursday is check-in day, with no official shows being held on opening day. That is a time for the various livestock exhibitors to get settled into the NDWS Events Center and for the various commercial exhibitors to get their space set up for the official show opening on Friday morning.
Friday, Dec. 6
Cattle show activities at the NSC get underway on Friday morning at 8 a.m., with the open show. Show management lays claim to the fact that this is the largest cattle show in the state.
For the Open Show, the Main Arena will be split into two show rings. The show order for the day is as follows: Arena 1 -Limousin, Chi/Chi-Influenced, Galloway, Sim-Influenced, Charolais, Simmental, Maine/Mainetainer, Gelbvieh, Red Angus and Other Breeds; Arena 2 -Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn, Commercial Heifers and Shorthorn Plus.
A minimum of five entries need to be shown per breed and if that requirement isn’t met, the breed will be shown in the Other Breeds category.
At 3 p.m., the NCS Livestock Honoree will be recognized. This year’s honoree is the late Dr. Craig Galbreath, DVM, who started the Oakes Veterinary Service and was a resource for sheep producers in the region. The selection of the Supreme Individuals from the open show will follow.
The day’s activities conclude with the Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale, with doors opening at 5 p.m., in the South Exhibit Building (SEB). A cash bar no-host social starts at 6 p.m., with a prime rib buffet at 7 p.m. This event will feature a supper, a sale of five elite lots from the following breeders: Chestnut Angus, Kenner Simmentals, Lodoen Cattle Company, Nord Angus, Vollmer Angus Ranch and Marin Eeg.
A number of other items will be up for bid, including NDSU Bison tickets, fishing and hunting safari trips, NDWS rodeo/concert ticket package, to name just a few. Tickets for this event are $100 per person with entry to win cash prizes totaling $6,250. Door prizes will also be handed out, according to Klein.
New this year is the addition of Country Christmas, a holiday shopping event complete with ag, home décor and livestock vendors, a cocoa bar, reading nook, and Santa. This is open for the Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale and to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the SEB. Admission to the Country Christmas on Saturday is one can of non-perishable food for the Barnes County Food Pantry.
Still accepting vendors for this segment and anyone interested should contact NDWS office by calling 845-1401 or emailing: tesa@northdakotawintershow.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
For youth taking part in the NSC, a judging clinic will be held at 8 a.m., followed by a fitting clinic at 9 a.m.
The pen shows will begin at 10 a.m., in the Frontier Arena in the SEB, with the following show order: Hereford, Red Angus, Limousin, Angus, Shorthorn, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Other Breeds and Simmental. The heifer pens will be shown first in the order listed followed by the bull pens. A minimum of two entries will be need to be shown per breed, if not, the breed will show in the Other Breeds show.
The activity switches back to the Main Arena at noon with the “Fairest of Them All” show. This show will feature a champion heifer from various counties around North Dakota, all competing for the chance to win $750 for the Grand Champion.
Three sales will be held during the afternoon, with the Angus kicking things off at 1:30 p.m., in the Frontier Arena. This will be followed by the Hereford sale at 2:30 p.m., and the Club Calf and All Other Breeds sale at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s livestock activities conclude with Junior Showmanship competition at 5:30 p.m., in the Main Arena. Three divisions will take part in the action – junior, intermediate and senior divisions.
The NSC Dinner Show will be held Saturday evening, Dec. 7, at the Valley City Eagles Club. Entertainment is Robby Vee and you must be 21 to attend the show. The dinner is at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Prices vary depending on seating selection and tickets can be purchased at the Eagles Club or the NDWS office.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The split Main Arena will again be used for the Junior Shows on Sunday, with the following show order for each arena: Arena 1 -Red Angus, Gelbvieh, Maine/Mainetainer, Commercial Heifer, Charolais, Chi/Chi-Influenced, South Devon, Limousin and Angus; Arena 2 - Hereford, Sim-Influenced, Lowline, Shorthorn, Shorthorn Plus and Simmental.
Following the junior breed shows there will be an Overall Junior Supreme Heifer Show and after a half-hour break the AgCountry Junior Market Steer & Heifer Showdown will be held.
For more information or registration information, contact the North Dakota Winter Show at 1-800-437-0218 or by email at ndws@northdakotawintershow.com.