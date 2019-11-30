FARGO, N.D. – The schedule of information packed seminars has now been released for this year’s Northern Ag Expo, which will held at the FargoDome on Dec. 3-4. Putting this year’s show together was very challenging, according to show manager Gary Knutson, because there are so many issues facing growers right now. Those issues range from late harvest and the impact it could have on planting next spring to marketing with the many trade tariffs in place.
The show opens both mornings at 8:30 a.m., and closes at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The show opens an hour earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the closing day of the show.
The following is the seminar schedule and who will be leading each session. With the exception of the two noon-timed sessions, which will be held on the main floor, all other sessions will be held on the second level of the FargoDome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
9:00 a.m., Room 201 - A session will be held on working prevented plant acres, which will feature NDSU Extension agronomists Joel Ransom and Mike Ostlie.
Room 202 – “Future Hemp Production Considerations” by NDSU professor Burton Johnson, who specializes in new crop production.
Rooms 203 and 204 – “Marketing Your Corn Crop” with three marketing advisors – Chad Hart, Iowa State University; Frayne Olson, Extension grain marketing specialist at NDSU; and Randy Martinson with Martinson Ag Risk Management. This trio has been very popular in past Northern Ag Expos and is sure to have some good marketing advice for corn in 2020.
11:00 a.m., Room 201 – “Upper Midwest Weather Outlook for 2020” will be given by Mark Ewen, meteorologist with Home on the Prairie Weather.
Room 202 – “Let’s Talk About Roundup - Pesticides and Politics” with Dave Tierney, Bayer CropScience
Rooms 203 and 204 - During this session, the marketing trio of Hart, Olson, and Martinson will tackle the “Soybean Market for 2020.”
12 noon, main stage on the exhibit floor - New NDSU head football coach Matt Entz will pair up with host Jack Michaels for a Bison football update.
2:00 p.m., Room 201 – “Cover Crop Research Applications” will be presented by NDSU soil scientist Abbey Wick.
Room 202 - Kevin Pifer from Pifer Real Estate will give an update on regional farm land value.
Rooms 203 and 204 – “Crop Production Issues for 2020 - Rock N’ Roll Agronomy” with crop consultant Jason Hanson
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Rooms 202 and 203 will be occupied with those taking the Pesticide Recertification Training. Registration for this starts at 7:30 a.m., and the training begins at 8:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m., Room 201 – “Crop Residue Management Options” with NDSU soil scientist Aaron Daigh and agronomist Mike Ostlie
Room 204 – “Expanding Noxious Weeds Infestation Alert” featuring NDSU Extension weed specialist Joe Ikley, and Brian Jenks, weed specialist at the North Central REC in Minot
11 a.m., Room 201 – “Future Seed Traits and Advance Technology” with Kramer Farney of NK Seeds and Troy Griess with Syngenta Crop Protection
12 noon, main stage on the exhibit floor – “Current Farm Program Issues” with Bill Beam, deputy administrator for USDA in Washington, D.C., and Brad Thykeson, Farm Service Administration, executive director for North Dakota
2 p.m., Room 204 – “The Latest on Foreign Trade Issues and Ag Commodities” with Dr. Bill Wilson, NDSU Distinguished Professor in ag economics.