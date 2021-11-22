Northern Ag Expo features numerous informative ag seminars

The 2021 Northern Ag Expo, which will be held at the FargoDome on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, will feature a number of informative seminars. Topics to be discussed by experts include: the carbon credit program, weather, spray drift technology, fertilizer, ag policy, as well as a soybean, corn, and wheat market outlook.

Gary Knutson, the Northern Ag Expo show manager, said the show has secured some of the best experts in the region to speak on the ag topics producers want to hear about this year.

“One of the leading analysts of the carbon sequestration programs is Dr. Alejandro Pastina, Iowa State University Extension, who has received significant recognition for his work in this area,” Knutson said.

Ag policy is always on the minds of farmers and Knutson is bringing former U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota to speak. Peterson keeps tabs on the “ins and outs” of what is happening with ag policy in Washington, D.C.

“We have Collin Peterson coming in to talk about ag policy and he will give us the big picture view of what is going on in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Peterson has always been very good at bridging the gap and being able to accomplish things in Washington for agriculture.”

Since Peterson is not in office anymore, he will give growers the viewpoint from both sides of the aisle.

The show opens both mornings at 8:30 a.m., and closes at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The show closes at 3:30 p.m., an hour earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the final day of the show.

The following are the seminars and speakers set for 2021 Northern Ag Expo: