Northern Ag Expo features numerous informative ag seminars

The 2021 Northern Ag Expo, which will be held at the FargoDome on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, will feature a number of informative seminars. Topics to be discussed by experts include: the carbon credit program, weather, spray drift technology, fertilizer, ag policy, as well as a soybean, corn, and wheat market outlook.
Gary Knutson, the Northern Ag Expo show manager, said the show has secured some of the best experts in the region to speak on the ag topics producers want to hear about this year.
“One of the leading analysts of the carbon sequestration programs is Dr. Alejandro Pastina, Iowa State University Extension, who has received significant recognition for his work in this area,” Knutson said.
Ag policy is always on the minds of farmers and Knutson is bringing former U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota to speak. Peterson keeps tabs on the “ins and outs” of what is happening with ag policy in Washington, D.C.
“We have Collin Peterson coming in to talk about ag policy and he will give us the big picture view of what is going on in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Peterson has always been very good at bridging the gap and being able to accomplish things in Washington for agriculture.”
Since Peterson is not in office anymore, he will give growers the viewpoint from both sides of the aisle.
The show opens both mornings at 8:30 a.m., and closes at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The show closes at 3:30 p.m., an hour earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the final day of the show.
The following are the seminars and speakers set for 2021 Northern Ag Expo:
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• 9:30-10:30 a.m., “Weather 2022 and Beyond,” with Daryl Ritchison, NDAWN.
“Darryl Ritchison with NDAWN is coming in with the weather outlook and he is always entertaining,” said Craig Hanson, president of the NDAA.
• 9:30-10:30 a.m., “Spray Drift Technology and Stewardship,” with Kevin Humke, TeeJet regional director.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Future Seed Traits for Corn and Soybeans,” with Joseph Schefers of Bayer CropScience, and Ryan French, Corteva.
According to Hanson, the two speakers represent two of the largest seed companies in the world, and they will have information on new technologies in corn and soybean traits.
“We want to provide growers up-to-date information on seed traits and find out where we are going in the future with corn and soybean traits,” Hanson said.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Wheat, Soybean, Corn Market Outlook,” with Dr. Chad Hart, Iowa State; Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management; and Dr. Frayne Olson, NDSU.
• 1 p.m., “Pulling Together on Ag Policy Issues,” with former U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson.
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., “What’s Happening With Fertilizer – A Market Outlook,” with Josh Linville, StoneX financial director of fertilizer.
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., “Carbon credit Program Considerations,” with Dr. Alejandro Pastina, Iowa State University Extension.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• 7:30 a.m., Registration for Pesticide Recertification
• 9:30-10:30 a.m., “Potential Business and Estate Tax Law Changes in 2022,” with Russ Tweiten, Ag Country.
• 9:30-10:30 a.m., “ABCs of Farm Safety,” with Angie Johnson, NDSU farm safety specialist.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., “The Attitude in DC Toward Crop Production Tools,” with Chris Novak, president and CEO of Crop Life America.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Farm Service Agency Program Updates with the FSA state staff.
• 1 p.m., NDSU football and basketball visit.