Northern Ag Expo to showcase products needed for 2023

FARGO, N.D. – Fall is the time of year farmers look at inputs, hoping to lock in fertilizer, chemical, and seed before the year is out. What is the availability of inputs, and what can growers look forward to with seed, chemicals, and crop protection products for 2023?

The answers to those questions are what the Northern Ag Expo is all about.

Organized by the North Dakota Agriculture Association (NDAA), the Northern Ag Expo will be held Nov. 29-30 at the FargoDome. There is no admission charge.

The trade show will open both days at 8:30 a.m., and close at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“We’re planning for about 100 trade booths. It’s a pretty eclectic mix of what’s out there in agriculture – everything from the retail side to the producer side of things,” said Stu Letcher, the new executive director of the NDAA, as well as the executive director of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association (NDGDA). Letcher is heading up the show this year after Gary Knutson retired last year.

“The products and equipment at the trade show cover the entire growing season. It is not just for spring planting, although a lot of the ag retail people that are coming provide inputs that are used in the spring and some of the equipment is used for spraying and fertilizing,” he said.

The trade show will have companies providing services and products to the agriculture sector – booths that feature chemical, fertilizer, seed, crop protection products, drainage tiling, construction equipment, precision ag equipment, range land management and all types of farm equipment.

Craig Hanson, president of the NDAA and BASF area manager for eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, said harvest is nearly finished, except for 10 percent of corn in the eastern region that was seeded very late.

“For the most part, in the eastern region of the state, growers were pretty surprised with yields,” Hanson said. “As late as we went in, with those April rains keeping us out of the fields, and a lot of May crops going in well into June, growers were really happy with an average or above average wheat crop, bean crop, and corn crop.”

In spite of uneven emergence, along with delayed planning, the crops turned out well.

“A lot of people had some good contracts with corn and soybean pricing and wheat brought a pretty good price, so there are dollars to spend out there for fertilizer, seed, and chemical,” he said.

While there are still supply issues, there will be products available for next spring – and new products to solve some perplexing problems in the field. Vendors at the Northern Ag Expo will have all the information and products growers will need to solve weed problems and find the right seed, fertilizer, and other chemicals and crop protection products.

“There probably will be spot shortages on certain things, but the supply has been able to catch up on a lot of products. Many products got shipped for a lot of companies in July, August, September and even already in October, in anticipation of next year,” Hanson said.

There will be a lot of early paid discounts for soybean and corn seed, and a few free finance programs that makes it “pretty easy for growers to lock in a fairly good price,” he said.

“There will be quite a lot of seed purchases happening and a lot of seed discussions happening – along with chemical discussions this fall and at the Northern Ag Expo. Lots of people probably did some fertilizer booking – maybe even last summer with some delayed terms that are now going to be due,” Hanson added.

One of the main discussions growers will be having with chemical reps involve ridding crop fields of waterhemp, which was found in quite a few fields in the eastern region of the state this year.

“We had a lot of issues with a lot of different crops, whether it was wheat, soybeans, sugarbeets or dry beans, and a lot of growers are re-evaluating not only their chemical control program, but what they’re going to have to do extra next year to keep waterhemp under control,” he said.

Hanson pointed out that the eastern region hasn’t used a lot of in-season residual herbicide products in the past.

“We haven’t done in-season layering of residuals (herbicides). They have had to down south due to Palmer amaranth and waterhemp and it is catching up to us now, s there will be more in-season residual products available, especially for waterhemp and broadleaves,” he said.

There were concerns that waterhemp wasn’t able to be controlled in wheat fields, which is a big concern in the Red River Valley, because wheat fields often get rotated to sugarbeets.

Even though sugarbeet growers are always “pinched for time trying to get a crop in,” growers will want to get pre-emergent or residual herbicides down before planting – even if they will have to let their sprayer catch up or have their retail sprayer catch up in order to get the product applied to have clean fields.

BASF is planning a booth at the Northern Ag Expo and will highlight its soybean seed, along with another option for waterhemp in wheat.

At the trade show, there will be a special safety demonstration booth sponsored jointly by NDSU Farm and Ranch Safety and Sheyenne Valley Technical Rescue.

“They will be demonstrating what could happen if someone falls in a bin of corn and will have all the safety equipment needed for grain bin safety at the show,” Letcher said. “Miss Agriculture USA, Maci Wehri, will also be in the booth on Tuesday, Nov. 29, so that is exciting.”

New this year is a free luncheon for all attendees, and it’s being provided by the NDAA. It will be served on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The planned menu is a pulled pork sandwich, chips, pickle, cookie and a drink.

“One of the highlights of this year’s show is the free lunch. Serving a free meal is new, but we felt it was a good way to bring more people in and let them see the trade show,” he said.

Letcher has also organized some excellent speakers on top agriculture topics, including: the weather forecast for the next few months, the current grain market outlook, the Securities Exchange Commission’s Scope 3 proposal and its effects on agriculture, and carbon capture, which will feature with a talk from Summit Carbon Solutions.

Program topics and speakers include:

• “Weather and Ag InFocus,” with Dean Wysocki, Justin Storm, and Bridgette Readel from WDAY/The Flag.

• “SEC Scope 3: What Is It and Why Should I Care?” with Mary Thomas Hart, chief counsel at National Cattleman’s Beef Association. According to the proposal, the required information for agriculture about climate-related risks could require disclosure of the greenhouse gas emissions of the registrant and its entire value chain.

“That is a big issue that will hit cattle at first, but then it’s coming for the entire ag sector and it could have a big impact, so it will be a good talk,” Letcher said.

• “Carbon Capture and Storage and North Dakota’s Agriculture Economy,” with Charlie Adams, agriculture and stakeholder relations manager for Summit Carbon Solutions. The company was recently permitted in North Dakota.

• “Grain Market Update/Outlook,” with Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist; Randy Martinson, Martinson Risk Management; and Betsy Jenson, Northland C&T College.

“We are calling this the wheat/soybean/corn outlook, and ag producers always look forward to this session,” he said.

Football coaches will start off the afternoon on Wednesday.

“The (NDSU) Bison football coaches will come down and talk with us at 1 p.m. It’s kind of a tradition. They come down and give us their spiel and everybody enjoys it,” Letcher said.

There are spacious meeting rooms on the upper level that can accommodate large audiences easily, and the trade show will be on the FargoDome floor.

While Letcher is a new manager this year for the show, he has had plenty of experience in agriculture. He graduated from NDSU with a degree in Ag Economics and worked for Busch Resources for a time. He has had a 30-year career in the U.S. Army Reserves and is the mayor of Hatton, N.D.

Letcher has been a member of the NDGDA since 1998, where he was safety health program director before 2014.

“We have a safety health program. We assist elevators that subscribe to our service with compliance, safety, and health issues,” he said. In 2014, he became executive vice president of NDGDA.

Letcher worked with Gary Knutson, the former executive director of the NDAA, for many years on legislative items, so he has been well aware of the needs of the Northern Ag Expo for a long time. The NDAA and the NDGDA work out of the same office, as well.

“It’s been interesting (heading up the Northern Ag Expo). I worked alongside Gary and watched him last year, and this is the first year we are handling the show without Gary’s assistance. It is quite an undertaking when you start looking at something like the FargoDome,” Letcher said. He began early on in the year preparing for the show, planning for the exhibitors and speakers.

Meanwhile, Hanson said harvest is nearly finished and elevators are getting full.

“Some of the elevators are getting full. There's been some rail disruptions and just some normal rail slowness, so a number of the elevators are only open or only taking grain 1-2 days a week,” he said.

Some growers out there have contracts to haul in grain and have not been able to.

“I think if we get a couple weeks to a month behind as we get into the month of December, the trains should catch up, and then these growers will be able to haul their contracted grain in,” Hanson concluded.