FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota’s corn and soybean organizations will again join forces to hold the third edition of the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the FargoDome. This will be a full day of free events designed to make those attending better producers.
In addition, the event will offer the opportunity for attendees to network with their peers, as well as industry experts, both during the session and also during breakfast and lunch.
The Expo, which will be jammed packed with information on a variety of subjects, will start at 7:15 a.m., with registration in the lobby area and a buffet breakfast on the arena floor. That will also provide a chance to get the first glimpse of the trade show and also stop at the Research Pavilion.
The official welcome to the Expo will be given at 8:00 a.m., on the Main Stage, followed by John Phipps, a noted author and humorist. He will address “The Opportunities and Challenges of the Current World Market.”
At 9:30 a.m., a half-hour break will allow a visit to the trade show, and at 10:00 a.m., Chip Flory, an author and radio host, will do an AgriTalk live radio broadcast from the arena floor.
Breakout sessions will also begin at 10:00 a.m., with the following topics being offered:
- “Power of Social Media and Telling Your Farm Story,” with Minnesota Millennial Farmer, Zach Johnson.
- “You Are Not Alone: Extreme Pressure of Farming Today,” with Sean Brotherson, NDSU, and Monica Kramer McConkey, Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
- “Conquering Weed Management,” featuring Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, and crop consultant Lee Briese.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the main stage area at 11:00 a.m., for a hot topic panel discussion. Those participating in the panel include: Mace Thornton, United Soybean Board; John Doggett, National Corn Growers Association; Ryan Findlay, American Soybean Association; and the panel will be moderated by Michelle Rock of AgWeek TV.
Lunch will be served on the arena floor starting at 11:45 a.m., and during that time the corn and soybean growers associations will hold their annual meeting.
At 1 p.m., the afternoon breakout sessions will be held, with the following sessions being offered:
- “Weather Outlook,” with Daryl Ritchison, director of North Dakota Ag Weather Network (NDAWN).
- “Biofuels and Your Bottom Line,” featuring David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension biofuels economist, Ryan Pederson, National Biodiesel Board, and Adam Dunlop, Midwest Ag Energy.
- “Corn and Soybean Disease Outlook,” with Sam Markell and Andrew Friskop, both NDSU Extension plant pathologists.
It’s back to the main stage at 2:00 p.m., as Flory’s “AgriTalk after the Bell” will broadcast live. This will be followed by the final half-hour break in the trade show. Throughout the day, the trade show will feature companies showcasing emerging technologies and products related to the agriculture industry.
In his final presentation, Flory will highlight “Global Market Trends.”
At the conclusion of the Expo, program producers can take advantage of free dicamba training, starting at 5:00 p.m. Any person operating a sprayer must have this training to apply dicamba on soybeans. For more information and to register for this training session, visit bit.lyNDDicamba.
It is free to attend the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo, but registration is required to ensure you will receive the meals. Registration can be completed online at www.northerncornsoyexpo.com.