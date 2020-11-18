FARGO, N.D. – After careful consideration and discussion among their respective boards, the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council (NDCUC), the North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA), the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC), and the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association (NDSGA) have announced that their fourth annual Northern Corn and Soybean Expo will transition to a virtual format in 2021 due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
“We are disappointed we won’t be able to hold our traditional in-person Expo as we have in years past,” says NDSC Chairman Austin Langley. “We felt, given all the uncertainty at the moment, it would be difficult to safely navigate a large indoor event. This is about doing the right thing for our farmers and industry in terms of health and safety – which is our top priority.”
The Northern Corn and Soybean Expo, traditionally a one-day event, will be held virtually in two back-to-back morning sessions, February 23 and 24, 2021. The NDSGA and the NDCGA will hold their respective annual meetings on Wednesday, February 24. A livestream broadcast will be available for North Dakota farmers.
This year’s agenda will include a live virtual taping of the U.S. Farm Report. The taping will be moderated by Tyne Morgan, and the panel will feature commodity marketing specialists and a virtual question and answer segment.
“We are excited to provide North Dakota corn and soybean producers with the same high-quality content that has come to be expected at the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo,” says NDCUC Chairman Terry Wehlander. “This year, we are proud to host a virtual taping with U.S. Farm Report, bring weather insights from Eric Snodgrass, and also dive into agricultural advocacy with Rob Sharkey, also known in digital circles as The Shark Farmer.”
More than 750 producer attendees and more than 75 exhibitors packed the trade show floor at the 2020 Expo held at the Fargodome. This year, the NDSGA and the NDCGA are working to offer sponsorships along with electronic and print promotion opportunities for industry partners and supportive ag businesses and organizations in lieu of an in-person trade show. All proceeds will help fund the NDSGA’s and the NDCGA’s grassroots advocacy efforts in Bismarck and Washington, D.C.
“Farmers are always looking to discover what’s new in agriculture,” says NDSGA President Joe Ericson. “This year, producers from across the state can learn the latest from agricultural companies and industry without leaving their farms."
“Another nice thing about going virtual, in addition to the health and safety precautions, is there will not be a participant limit,” says NDCGA President Rob Hanson. “This virtual format will allow us to expand our reach, as we hope to see excellent participation in our grower association annual meetings. It will be a great way to hear board updates, take part in board elections, and help establish priorities for the legislative session.”
For more information and further announcements, visit www.northerncornsoyexpo.com.