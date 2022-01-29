Number of factors to affect markets heading into spring planting

As farmers inch closer to spring planting, Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist/marketing specialist, says the market factors he’s paying attention to can be divided into three big buckets – short-term supply/demand conditions, longer-term supply/demand conditions, and politics.

Short-term supply/demand conditions

In the shorter-term, over the next 4-6 weeks, all eyes are on what’s happening in South America, says Olson, particularly southern Brazil and Argentina, as the two countries are entering some key growth stages for corn and soybeans.

Brazil has two corn crops – the second of which is often referred to as the Safrinha crop.

“The first crop corn, what’s growing right now in the southern part of Brazil, is very close to pollinating,” Olson said. “It’s very hot and dry in that region. In northern Brazil, they’re actually having a really good year, and that northern region is where the Safrinha crop grows.”

Though Brazil’s second corn crop is the larger of the two, their first corn crop is grown closer to the country’s export facilities, which makes it the easier crop to export.

“The northern corn has a long ways to go in order to get to an export facility, so a lot of it is used domestically,” Olson said. “Corn exports out of Brazil are really impacted by this first corn crop, and if you look at a map, the core growing region for Argentina is a little bit south of Brazil, so a lot of the weather conditions hitting southern Brazil are also hammering Argentina. So short-term, we’re really focused on the South American weather forecast, how much rain they’re getting and what the yield expectations are for the area.”