Number of factors to affect markets heading into spring planting

As farmers inch closer to spring planting, Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist/marketing specialist, says the market factors he’s paying attention to can be divided into three big buckets – short-term supply/demand conditions, longer-term supply/demand conditions, and politics.
Short-term supply/demand conditions
In the shorter-term, over the next 4-6 weeks, all eyes are on what’s happening in South America, says Olson, particularly southern Brazil and Argentina, as the two countries are entering some key growth stages for corn and soybeans.
Brazil has two corn crops – the second of which is often referred to as the Safrinha crop.
“The first crop corn, what’s growing right now in the southern part of Brazil, is very close to pollinating,” Olson said. “It’s very hot and dry in that region. In northern Brazil, they’re actually having a really good year, and that northern region is where the Safrinha crop grows.”
Though Brazil’s second corn crop is the larger of the two, their first corn crop is grown closer to the country’s export facilities, which makes it the easier crop to export.
“The northern corn has a long ways to go in order to get to an export facility, so a lot of it is used domestically,” Olson said. “Corn exports out of Brazil are really impacted by this first corn crop, and if you look at a map, the core growing region for Argentina is a little bit south of Brazil, so a lot of the weather conditions hitting southern Brazil are also hammering Argentina. So short-term, we’re really focused on the South American weather forecast, how much rain they’re getting and what the yield expectations are for the area.”
In terms of demand, Olson is mostly keeping a close watch on Chinese buying.
“Because China is still trying to recover from African swine fever (ASF), their livestock feed demand is not growing as fast as it used to,” he said. “Looking back over the last 20 years, the growth rate for imports of soybeans China has made off the global market has almost been a straight line – up every year until we hit ASF. There was a big cutback, a recovery, and then a rebound, but now it’s flattened out. We’re not seeing that very strong growth in Chinese feed demand for feed grains – corn, feed wheat, barley, sorghum, as well as soybeans. It’s still strong, but it’s not growing.”
For Olson, the question going forward is whether China will switch back to importing more corn as we move into that South American harvest. Are the Chinese waiting to see how big the South American corn crop is before deciding what they’ll do next? For now, nobody knows exactly.
Longer-term supply/demand conditions
Looking at planting season and into early summer, Olson believes there will be some competition for acres, but he argues that it’s not going to be the “battle for acres” that some are making it out to be.
“It’s more about finding the right balance of acres,” he said.
Fertilizer and chemical prices are two things farmers are really paying attention to right now, but Olson believes there are different dynamics as to how those prices will affect things nationally compared to locally in the Northern Plains.
“Nationally, in my opinion, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical prices will have a big influence on the balance of acres between corn and soybeans,” he said. “For wheat, the winter wheat is already in the ground. If we look at winter wheat acres, those acres by far dominate the spring wheat and durum acres, so a large portion of our wheat crop has already been seeded. The market is watching that closely and they want to make sure we have the right balance, but we’re not going to know for sure until that March planning intentions report.”
Leading up to that report, Olson expects plenty of volatility in the market.
“Between now and then, there’s going to be some opportunities to do some pricing before we put seed in the ground, and my opinion is that I would really like to see farmers be more aggressive in forward pricing this year. If we get the acres I think we’re going to get, and you start plugging in typical average yields, we’ll have a good crop, and prices may start to soften and drift lower as we go into the summer months,” he explained.
For farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota, the story is different because of the variety of crops grown throughout the region.
“Those small market crops, we grow a lot of those, and if you look at the current contract prices for those, they’re very attractive,” Olson said. “The other problem we have is that forward pricing or contracting only covers a portion of your total production. You still have to worry about pricing what’s not covered. So coming back to fertilizer and chemical prices, I do think there are some acres that will be shifted around in the Northern Plains because of those high prices, but not dramatically.
“A lot of farmers I talk to do have a crop rotation for a lot of reasons – disease control, weed control, labor management,” he continued. “But we always have a certain percentage of acres on the margin that you can flip around depending on what’s happening in the marketplace, and right now, spring wheat isn’t that competitive compared to these other crops. It’s profitable, but the bottom line isn’t quite as big as it is for some of the other crops. In my opinion, it’s going to be very interesting around the end of March to see how many acres of spring wheat we’ll get. I don’t know if we’ll get quite as many.”
Politics
Political tensions between countries can have a dramatic impact on the global market, and the tension between Russia and Ukraine is one of particular worry, according to Olson.
“When I started watching it, I thought it was just saber-rattling, people pushing buttons to test boundaries, but it has started to escalate beyond that – lines have been drawn in the sand, the rhetoric has ramped up, and when you look at Russia and Ukraine’s potential impact on Europe, it’s a really big deal for the global economy.”
The U.S. is currently the largest economy in the world, with China coming in second, but according to Olson, if you blend together the countries in Europe, they would rank either second or third, depending on what countries you include.
“So for the global economy, this is a big deal,” he said. “Russia and Ukraine export large quantities of wheat, and Ukraine is also the fourth-largest corn exporter, and most of that goes out of some ports not so far apart in the Black Sea, so that could disrupt grain flow.
“But in my mind, more importantly, Russia is a major crude oil exporter, as well as a natural gas exporter, and most of the natural gas goes into Europe,” Olson continued. “Grain prices and ag products are linked to energy prices, as well as general economic growth, so if a major dispute erupted, that could have a major impact. It can be debated if it would be positive or negative – I can make an argument either way – but I’m concerned about the direction I see this headed. Hopefully statesmanship will come into play and de-escalate the tensions.”
The other situation that bears watching is the tension between mainland China and Taiwan.
“The U.S. has an agreement with Taiwan that we will help provide military protection, and mainland China continues to claim Taiwan as part of mainland China,” Olson said. “So there’s been some flexing of muscles – China is pushing some buttons – but it hasn’t escalated like Ukraine and Russia, but it’s something the grain markets are concerned about.
“That tension, right now, isn’t built into the grain markets for either of those, but it could happen very quickly,” he concluded.