Numerous educational opportunities available at this year’s Big Iron Farm Show

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Educational programs have always been an important part of the Big Iron Farm Show, and this year will be no different as there are several educational opportunities for those attending the show.

The following is a summary of this year’s Big Iron educational events:

Big Iron Field Demonstrations

This year’s Big Iron Field Demonstrations feature the WeedBot, the first totally independently researched and developed weed control platform by the precision agriculture research team at NDSU, with funding support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It was designed to serve as a real-time site-specific weed spray robot that was integrated with computer vision, artificial intelligence, and real-time spray control technology. The device is 6 feet wide and 12 feet long, which fits in 30-inch crop rows and 22-inch crop rows for multipurpose weed research.

The front RGB cameras sense the weed images in the crop field, the deep learning model identifies the weed species and localizes the weeds on the ground, and the real-time nozzle control unit sprays different herbicide according to different weed species.

The first stage has been achieved, which is able to incorporate weed identification in crop fields and spot-spray. The ultimate goal of this research to apply different herbicide according to different weed species will be accomplished in the near future.

Also on display again this year is an autonomous grain cart involving technology from Titan Machinery and Raven Industries. OMNiDRIVE, the first driverless ag technology for grain cart harvest operations, helps farmers maximize time, safety, and efficiency as the equipment does more of the heavy lifting.

Demonstrations will be conducted daily in the field directly south of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds racetrack from 1-3 p.m.

NDSU Extension exhibits

Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about robotics in agriculture, safe grain handling practices, the NDSU Plant Diagnostic Lab, farm stress, leadership and civic engagement, agribusiness, and the significant impact of loud noises in agriculture from NDSU Extension personnel during the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo on Sept. 13-15.

NDSU Extension personnel will have exhibits at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building in booths AL 10 through AL 12. In addition, Extension agents and specialists will be available to answer questions about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.

“This is an opportunity for people to stop by to view the displays, ask questions, provide input or just visit,” said Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer. The Extension exhibit will focus on current topics, with Extension agents and specialists available to discuss current challenges.

Agricultural Engineering students will be displaying how robotics might fit in production agriculture. For example, a robot might travel through a field, identify a herbicide-resistant weed, and remove the weed. The students won second place at a recent national competition with their robot harvesting cotton.

Agriculture is a noisy occupation, which can lead to permanent damage to the ears. Stop by the exhibit to learn more about the different levels of noise in agriculture and actions to prevent hearing loss. Another aspect of the exhibit will focus on resources available to help producers survive the many challenges they face that make farming a stressful occupation. Agribusiness Extension faculty will also have a display and be available.

Learn about the NDSU Plant Diagnostic Lab, which provides assistance to the general public and professionals in agriculture and horticulture to identify plant pests and disease problems.

Leadership and Civic Engagement specialists will have resources on hand to share with you to ensure that your organizations and meetings are efficient and productive. Learn about leadership programs such as Rural Leadership North Dakota, Lead Local, and Community Impressions. Find out how you are a leader in your community and opportunities to strengthen your skills. Stop and register for a couple of giveaways.

East of the Hartl Building, the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering (ABEN) Department will demonstrate WeedBot, which illustrates using precision technology to identify weeds and apply spot spraying. Additional precision technology demonstrations are being planned.

Also, on the east side of the Hartl Building, the ABEN Department students will have their one-fourth scale tractor on display. Students design and build the tractor, then compete against other teams from across the country. They won the maneuverability category during the national competition this year. Students will also have a reconditioned tractor or two on display. The Agricultural Systems Management students recondition a tractor each year as a student club activity.

Red River Farm Network ‘Issues and Events Center’

The always popular Red River Farm Network “Issues and Events Center” will again be featured this year. The following is the Issues and Events Center schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• 10:30 a.m., “Weather Outlook” – Eric Snodgress, Nutrien Ag Solutions

• 11:30 a.m., “How to Create a Succession Plan and Stay on Track” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management; Tommy Grisafi, Advance Trading; and Ray Grabanski, Progressive Ag

• 2:30 p.m., “Land Market: Managing Through Evolving Times” – Farmers National Company

• 3:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

Wednesday, Sept. 14

• 10:30 a.m., “Conversations with the FSA Administrator” – Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency

• 11:30 a.m., “Managing Your Operation and Finances During High Inflation and Rising Rates” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Mike Zuzulo, Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting; Kristi Van Ahn, Kjeseth-Van Ahn and Company; and Bret Oelke, Innovus Agra

• 2:30 p.m., “Land Market: Managing Through Evolving Times” – Farmers National Company

• 3:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

Thursday, Sept. 15

• 10:30 a.m., “Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions on the Farm” – Josh Nuytten, CHS; Jim Loken, Helena Agri-Enterprises; Chris Wharam, Wilbur Ellis; and Shawn Kasprick, Simplot Grower Solutions

• 11:30 a.m., “What Today’s Harvest Means for Grain Futures” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management; DuWayne Bosse, Bolt Marketing; and Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University

• 2:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

ACME Tools booth

Several thousand Big Iron Farm Show visitors stop by the ACME Tools booth every year to learn about the latest tools for the farm and ranch. The ACME Tools building is located in the old West Horse Barn, as it was during last year’s show.

Health education

Want to run a quick check-up on your health? The Health and Safety Center at Big Iron, located in the Horticulture Building, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during all three days of the show.

Like previous years, daily health screenings, hearing tests, and stroke information will also be offered during all three days of the show.

Check the latest Big Iron schedule of events for the most up-to-date information on the many educational events at this year’s Big Iron Farm Show.