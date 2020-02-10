BISMARCK, N.D. – Farmers and ranchers will be able to attend numerous informational seminars during both days of the 43rd annual KFYR Radio Agri International, Feb. 11-12.
The 2020 KFYR Radio Agri International is free to the public and all seminars will be held in the Exhibit Hall at the Bismarck Event Center.
“It’s just a lot of good information for the producers,” said Jeff Groseclose, Agri International sales manager. "There’s a lot of familiar faces that have been a part of the seminars for years, and they’re back again for another year. It’s certainly going to be another good show.”
The Living Ag Classroom, a popular event, begins at 9 a.m., both days in the Exhibit Hall.
Pesticide Certifications will kick off the two-day slate of seminars on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.
Freedom Financial Group will host a trio of seminars, the first of which will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and will discuss topics such as managing wealth, financial management strategies and investing in the future. They’ll also host “Succession & Transition Planning” on each afternoon of the show at 1 p.m.
Pifer’s Auction & Realty will be presenting each day of the show as well – 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 12 – where they’ll discuss the latest news and information involving land values and trends they are seeing in the marketplace.
RDO Equipment will also be hosting a seminar of their own at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The following is the 2020 KFYR Radio Agri International seminar schedule:
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:00 a.m., Agri International and Living Ag Classroom opens
10:00 a.m., Pesticide Certifications (Certification from 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m.), Room 101
11:00 a.m., Estate Planning & Tax Tips, Freedom Financial Group, Room 103
1:00 p.m., Succession & Transition Planning, Freedom Financial Group, Room 103
3:30 p.m., Land Values & Trends, Pifer’s Auction & Realty, Room 103
6:00 p.m., Show closes
Wednesday, Feb. 12
9:00 a.m., Agri International and Living Ag Classroom opens
10:00 a.m., Long-Term Care Planning and Tax Tips, Room 103
11:00 a.m., Land Values & Trends, Pifer’s Auction & Realty, Room 101
1:00 p.m., Succession & Transition Planning, Freedom Financial Group, Room 101
2:00 p.m., RDO Equipment, Sprayer Customer Event, Room 102
5:00 p.m., Show closes